Extremist Rebels Kill 13 And Kidnap Civilians In Eastern Congo Assault

At least 13 people were killed and others abducted in a fatal attack by rebels with ties to the Islamic State group in an assault local officials said that occurred in eastern Congo over the weekend.

Violence by Allied Democratic Forces Intensifies in North Kivu

This attack, blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), occurred in Mabisio village in North Kivu province close to late evening on Friday. Several people have been confirmed killed, including women, area administrator Col. Alain Kiwewa said. Several homes have been burned and looted.

Eastern Congo has faced decades of armed conflict

With over 120 armed groups fighting each other and the state over control of resources and land, eastern Congo has been bed for armed violence for a long time. In recent years especially, the ADF, which is related to IS, has been particularly deadly, killing thousands dead, displacing many more with its deadliest attacks.

Rebels Tied to ISIS Continue Rampage Killing Thousands

The United Nations and groups of rights have accused the ADF of a mass slaughter and killing hundreds. Other crimes associated with the group include the abduction of many children, which makes the region unstable.

ADF Attacks Spread Toward Goma and Ituri Province

Beyond North Kivu, attacks have spilled toward the region’s main city, Goma, and into neighboring Ituri province. Violence spreads to disrupt again the lives of local populations and fuels an already tense environment in the region.

