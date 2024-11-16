Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Extremist Rebels Kill 13 And Kidnap Civilians In Eastern Congo Assault

At least 13 people were killed and others abducted in a fatal attack by rebels with ties to the Islamic State group in an assault local officials said that occurred in eastern Congo over the weekend.

Extremist Rebels Kill 13 And Kidnap Civilians In Eastern Congo Assault

At least 13 people were killed and others abducted in a fatal attack by rebels with ties to the Islamic State group in an assault local officials said that occurred in eastern Congo over the weekend.

Violence by Allied Democratic Forces Intensifies in North Kivu

This attack, blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), occurred in Mabisio village in North Kivu province close to late evening on Friday. Several people have been confirmed killed, including women, area administrator Col. Alain Kiwewa said. Several homes have been burned and looted.

Eastern Congo has faced decades of armed conflict

With over 120 armed groups fighting each other and the state over control of resources and land, eastern Congo has been bed for armed violence for a long time. In recent years especially, the ADF, which is related to IS, has been particularly deadly, killing thousands dead, displacing many more with its deadliest attacks.

Rebels Tied to ISIS Continue Rampage Killing Thousands

The United Nations and groups of rights have accused the ADF of a mass slaughter and killing hundreds. Other crimes associated with the group include the abduction of many children, which makes the region unstable.

ADF Attacks Spread Toward Goma and Ituri Province

Beyond North Kivu, attacks have spilled toward the region’s main city, Goma, and into neighboring Ituri province. Violence spreads to disrupt again the lives of local populations and fuels an already tense environment in the region.

ALSO READ: US Woman Warns Indian Students Pursuing Master’s Degrees In the US Are Falling For A Scam

 

Filed under

abducted Allied Democratic Forces CONGO
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde Declares Shivtare as Mahayuti’s Official Candidate

Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde Declares Shivtare as Mahayuti’s Official Candidate

Bhutan’s ‘Gross National Happiness’ Contributes To Global Success – But Also Loss

Bhutan’s ‘Gross National Happiness’ Contributes To Global Success – But Also Loss

NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox