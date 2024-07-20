Eyewitnesses Reveal Trump Shooter's Thomas Matthew Crooks Inexperience With Firearms

In the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, questions have arisen about the shooter’s proficiency with firearms. Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old suspect, was previously known to be a member of the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, a local gun range. However, those who knew him in high school claim he was far from skilled with a rifle.

Sources reveal that Crooks attempted to join the rifle team at Bethel Park High School during the 2018-2019 school year but failed miserably. According to reports, he struggled significantly at the shooting range and was unable to make the team.

Eyewitnesses recount that during one tryout, Crooks aimed at a target 107 feet away but mistakenly hit a target in a different lane. This mishap, among others, cemented his reputation as a poor shot and kept him off the team. Some former classmates were shocked to learn that Crooks had managed to get close enough to graze Trump’s ear during the recent incident, speculating that he must have spent considerable time practicing at the local gun range.

Despite his high school failures, Crooks’ attempts to become proficient with firearms continued. Sources at the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, where Crooks was a member, described him as virtually unknown among regulars, likening him to a ghost at the range. It was reported that he practiced with the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle he used during the rally the day before the attempt on Trump’s life.

Questions about Crooks’ behavior and possible motives have surfaced, with some speculating whether he faced bullying or showed signs of aggression. Reports indicate that he was often the subject of jokes behind his back due to his poor shooting skills. Contrary to these assumptions, those who knew him described Crooks as a loner who kept to himself and did not exhibit aggressive behavior. They characterized him as socially awkward but not prone to violence.

Members of the rifle team and other acquaintances have confirmed that while Crooks might have been teased, there were no clear instances of bullying. This, coupled with his low profile at the shooting range, has left many puzzled about his sudden turn to attempted violence.

In summary, Thomas Matthew Crooks, despite his efforts, was not known for his marksmanship during his high school years or at his local gun range. His apparent lack of skill and quiet demeanor have only added to the mystery surrounding his motivations and actions leading up to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

