F-35 Fighter Jets: How They Can Transform India’s Defense Capabilities-Cost And Key Features

The F-35 fighter jets, known for their stealth, advanced avionics, and superior combat capabilities, could be a game-changer for India's defense forces.

The United States has paved the way for selling its most advanced stealth fighter, the F-35 Lightning II, to India, marking a major development in Indo-US defence ties. US President Donald Trump, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced that military sales to India will increase by billions of dollars, and discussions are underway to provide India with the F-35 fighter jets.

The F-35, developed by Lockheed Martin, is one of the most technologically advanced and versatile fighter jets in the world. It integrates stealth technology with superior situational awareness, advanced sensors, and networked combat capabilities. Unlike conventional fighter jets, the F-35 can operate undetected at supersonic speeds and deliver precision strikes with minimal exposure to enemy radar systems.

One of the standout features of the F-35 is its unique cockpit, which replaces traditional gauges and screens with a large touchscreen and a helmet-mounted display system. This state-of-the-art helmet allows pilots to access real-time data and even look through the aircraft using the Distributed Aperture System (DAS), which employs six infrared cameras mounted around the jet.

F-35 Variants And Costs

The F-35 is available in three variants tailored for different combat roles:

F-35A (Standard Version): $80 million per unit

$80 million per unit F-35B (Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing): $115 million per unit

$115 million per unit F-35C (Carrier-Based Operations): $110 million per unit

However, operational costs are a key consideration, as each flight hour of an F-35 costs around $36,000. Despite this, the technological edge the aircraft provides is considered unparalleled.

Comparison With Other Fighter Jets

When compared to other fighters, the F-35 stands out in terms of stealth, technology, and combat effectiveness:

JF-17 Thunder: $25 million, max speed 1,910 km/h, service ceiling 55,500 ft

$25 million, max speed 1,910 km/h, service ceiling 55,500 ft Su-75 Checkmate: $25-30 million, max speed 2,223 km/h, service ceiling 54,100 ft

$25-30 million, max speed 2,223 km/h, service ceiling 54,100 ft Su-57 Felon: $35 million, max speed 2,135 km/h, service ceiling 66,000 ft

$35 million, max speed 2,135 km/h, service ceiling 66,000 ft F-35 Lightning II: $109 million, max speed 1,976 km/h, service ceiling 50,000 ft

While other jets such as the Su-75 and Su-57 offer powerful engines and high speeds, the F-35 excels in stealth, avionics, and integrated warfare capabilities.

Challenges And Strategic Implications

Despite Trump’s announcement, the road to an F-35 acquisition is filled with diplomatic and strategic hurdles. India’s deep defence ties with Russia, including its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system, could complicate the deal. The US had previously removed Turkey from its F-35 program due to concerns about Russian intelligence gaining access to the aircraft’s sensitive technology.

If India acquires the F-35, it would join an elite group of nations operating the world’s most advanced stealth fighters. The move could significantly enhance India’s air superiority in the region and deter adversarial threats, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

The exact timeline for any potential deal remains unclear, but experts believe negotiations and formal agreements could take years to materialize. In the meantime, India’s interest in bolstering its air force with cutting-edge technology signals its commitment to modernizing its defence forces amid rising security challenges in the region.

