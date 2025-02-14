F-35 vs Su-57: Which Stealth Jet Is Best Suited For India?

As India weighs its options for a fifth-generation fighter jet, the U.S. has offered the cutting-edge F-35 as part of expanded arms sales. But is it the right choice for the Indian Air Force, or does Russia’s Su-57 offer a better fit?

As India weighs its options for a fifth-generation fighter jet, the U.S. has offered the cutting-edge F-35 as part of expanded arms sales.

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to significantly increase arms sales to India this year, including the advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets. This move follows a high-profile meeting between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Starting this year, we’ll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars,” Trump stated during a joint press conference with Modi. He further added, “We’re also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters.”

Security and defense were key discussion points during Modi’s meeting with Trump, alongside trade and immigration matters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

F-35 vs. Su-57: A Technical Comparison for the Indian Air Force

A critical question emerges: Which fifth-generation stealth fighter jet—the American Lockheed Martin F-35 or the Russian Sukhoi Su-57—is better suited for the Indian Air Force (IAF)?

This is a complex comparison, as both aircraft were designed for distinct roles under different industrial and economic conditions. The simplest answer is that the Su-57 aligns with Russia’s defense needs, while the US jet is tailored to the operational priorities of the U.S. and its allies.

Operational Roles: F-35 vs. Su-57

The U.S. follows an offensive strategy, whereas Russia, constrained by economic realities, leans toward cost-effective asymmetric defense.

Russia’s vast landmass, lower population density, extensive borders, and security concerns dictate a strong focus on territorial defense. The country prioritizes air defense over long-range strike capabilities, relying on a robust multi-layered air defense network to neutralize aerial threats before they penetrate its airspace.

In contrast, the U.S. and NATO prioritize projecting power across the globe to secure resources and maintain industrial dominance. Their strategy emphasizes deep-strike capabilities, leveraging aircraft designed to penetrate contested airspace and neutralize enemy air defenses.

The Su-57, optimized for air defense and short-range strikes within Russian territory, is built to counter enemy incursions. Conversely, the F-35 is designed to infiltrate hostile airspace and dismantle enemy defenses.

To simplify, the F-35 is engineered to breach Russia’s defenses, while the Su-57 is built to intercept aircrafts attempting to infiltrate Russian airspace.

Stealth Capabilities: How Do They Compare?

The F-35 holds a significant edge in stealth technology. Its radar cross-section (RCS) is estimated at 0.0015 square meters, whereas the Su-57’s RCS ranges between 0.1 and 0.5 square meters.

The F-35 boasts all-aspect stealth, making it difficult to detect from any direction—front, rear, or sides. The Su-57, in contrast, has excellent frontal stealth but lacks comprehensive all-aspect stealth. This means that while it can approach an F-35 head-on without being detected, it becomes more visible from other angles when operating in contested airspace.

Su-57’s Advanced Detection Capabilities

Despite its stealth disadvantages, the Su-57 compensates with superior radar capabilities. The aircraft is equipped with five radar units:

Three X-band AESA radars (one nose-mounted, two side-mounted)

(one nose-mounted, two side-mounted) Two L-band AESA radars integrated into the leading-edge extensions (LEX) of the wings

L-band radars have an advantage in detecting very low observable (VLO) aircraft like the F-35 and F-22, which are optimized against X-band radars. While L-band radars have lower resolution, they enhance the Su-57’s ability to track stealth aircraft at longer ranges.

Additionally, Russia has integrated UHF and VHF-band ground-based radars to detect stealth fighters and direct Su-57s to their location, further strengthening its interception capabilities.

Primary Roles: How Each Aircraft Excels

The F-35 primarily functions as a “forward sensor”—it can infiltrate contested airspace undetected, identify targets, and relay data to fourth-generation fighters positioned outside the contested zone. It can also engage ground targets using precision-guided munitions stored in its internal bomb bays.

The Su-57, on the other hand, was developed to:

Intercept stealth aircraft like the F-35 attempting to penetrate defended airspace

Engage ground targets in friendly airspace while remaining undetected by enemy radars

Russia has also enhanced the Su-57’s strike capability with long-range, low-observable air-to-surface missiles. However, unlike the F-35, the Su-57 lacks a “forward sensor” capability.

Suitability for the Indian Air Force

The F-35 meets the offensive requirements of the U.S. and NATO, excelling in stealth penetration and precision strikes. Meanwhile, the Su-57 is optimized for airspace defense and interception while maintaining some offensive capabilities.

For India, the Su-57 presents a cost-effective solution with the added advantage of compatibility with Russia’s extensive defense ecosystem. It also allows India greater technological collaboration.

Cost and Operational Efficiency

The Su-57 is significantly more affordable than the F-35. Its unit cost is estimated to be 50% to 70% lower, and its operational costs are also substantially reduced. Since the Su-57 prioritizes cost-effective stealth rather than full-spectrum low observability, it has faster turnaround times between missions, allowing higher sortie rates per day.

A key consideration for India is technology transfer (ToT). The F-35 deal would come with no ToT, restricting India’s ability to integrate or modify the platform. Furthermore, U.S. restrictions—whether formal or informal—could limit India’s ability to maintain strategic defense collaborations with Russia.

Final Verdict: Su-57 or F-35?

From a cost perspective, India could procure a larger fleet of Su-57s for the same budget as a limited number of F-35s. Additionally, the Su-57’s air defense capabilities are comparable to the F-35 in countering enemy stealth fighters.

However, if India leans towards an aggressive, offense-driven air strategy, is comfortable with an increased U.S. presence at its airbases, and is confident that potential future U.S. sanctions won’t pose a problem, then the F-35 may be the preferred choice.

Also Read: F-35 vs. Rafale: A Comparative Analysis And Which Fighter Jet Is Superior