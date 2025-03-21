Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
  F-47: All About Trump's New 6th Generation Fighter Plane To Be Developed By Boeing

F-47: All About Trump’s New 6th Generation Fighter Plane To Be Developed By Boeing

Boeing will develop the next-generation F-47 fighter jet, a state-of-the-art aircraft designed to operate alongside drone swarms. Announced by President Trump, the jet pays tribute to his status as the 47th U.S. president.

F-47: All About Trump’s New 6th Generation Fighter Plane To Be Developed By Boeing

Trump announces Boeing's F-47 fighter jet, a sixth-gen aircraft designed to fly with drone swarms, marking a major leap in U.S. defense tech.


President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Boeing will develop the next generation of fighter aircraft, officially named the F-47. The aircraft, which will be capable of flying alongside a swarm of drones, is being introduced in honor of Trump, who serves as the 47th president of the United States.

“At my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet,” Trump said. “Nothing in the world that was even close to it, and it’ll be known as the F-47. The generals picked a title, and it’s a beautiful number.”

Most Advanced Fighter Ever Built

Speaking at the White House alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, Trump described the F-47 as “the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built.”

“America’s enemies will never see it coming. Hopefully, we won’t have to use it for that purpose, but you have to have it, and if it ever happens, they won’t know what the hell hit them,” he added.

Trump revealed that experimental versions of the aircraft have been flying in secret for almost five years. However, he declined to disclose the financial details of the contract, citing security concerns.

F-47 Replaces the F-22 Raptor

The F-47 platform is central to the Air Force’s NGAD family of systems, which encompasses future loyal wingman drones—known as Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA)—along with advanced command-and-control technologies. The aircraft will be equipped with an engine developed under the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program, a competition currently underway between GE Aerospace and RTX subsidiary Pratt & Whitney.

“We’ve given an order for a lot. We can’t tell you the price,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Following the announcement, Boeing’s stock surged more than 4%, while rival defense contractor Lockheed Martin saw its shares decline by over 6%. The Congressional Budget Office had previously estimated in 2018 that the new airframe could cost up to $300 million per unit, making it one of the most expensive fighter jets in U.S. history.

F-47 Announcement: A ‘Big Day’ for U.S. Defense

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hailed the announcement as a significant milestone for national security. “This is a big day for our warfighters. This is a big day for our country, a big day for the world,” he said.

Currently, the most advanced fighter jet in the U.S. arsenal is the F-35 stealth jet, which holds the record for being the most expensive military aircraft ever built, with a lifetime cost projected to exceed $2 trillion.

The announcement came shortly after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk held a meeting with Hegseth at the Pentagon. The New York Times reported that Musk, who has been tasked with identifying areas for federal budget cuts, was briefed on classified plans regarding a potential conflict with China. However, both Musk and Trump denied the report, stating that Musk’s visit was related to his role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“We don’t want to have a potential war with China, but I can tell you, if we did, we’re very well equipped to handle it,” Trump said. He also noted that Musk would likely oppose any conflict with China due to his extensive business interests in the country.

