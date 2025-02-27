”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant Wife

A 32-year-old litigation lawyer, earning a staggering ₹7.8 crore per year at a top global law firm, quit his job after being denied a request to stay with his pregnant wife. His bold resignation, where he reportedly told his boss to “F*** off,” has since gone viral, sparking debate on toxic workplace culture and work-life balance.

Nick Huber, an entrepreneur, shared the lawyer’s story in a now-viral X thread. According to Huber, the lawyer had graduated from an Ivy League school and worked relentlessly for five years at the prestigious firm, clocking over 80 hours per week to reach an elite position but when he needed an exception, the system failed him.

The turning point came when the firm assigned him a case in another city – just as his wife was eight months pregnant. He requested a non-transfer so he wouldn’t miss the birth of his child but instead of understanding, his senior partner dismissed his plea, telling him to “work through it.” The partner even justified the demand by citing examples of other lawyers who had made similar sacrifices for their careers.

He made his decision instantly.

A Bold Exit

The lawyer quit on the spot, making a scene in the office and telling his boss to “F*** off.” He walked away from his high-paying job without a second thought, prioritizing his family over his career.

See Post:

I spoke to a guy last year who spent 5 years at a big prestigious law firm. One of the top firms in the world working litigation. He laid down 80 hour weeks for years and was making damn near $900k as a 32 year old. He got assigned a case in another city when his wife was 8… — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) February 26, 2025

Huber described the situation as a “sad deal,” highlighting how the lawyer had worked tirelessly to climb the corporate ladder, only to realize it wasn’t worth sacrificing his personal life.

Viral Reactions

The story has resonated with people online, drawing widespread support. Many praised the lawyer’s decision, calling it a stand against toxic workplaces. “He can always birth another kid. But he’ll never get the chance to litigate that case again!” one user commented sarcastically.

Another commented, “This isn’t sad. He made the right choice and has the financial security to build a better future with his family.”

