Social networking giant Facebook on Friday said that due to a massive security breach, accounts of approximately 50 million users have been affected. As per reports, the social networking giant will have to reset all the affected accounts. Speaking on the issue, Facebook said that the attackers were able to access its tokens using its 'view as' feature through which they got access to users' accounts.

Facebook said that its engineering team on September 25 had discovered a security issue affecting 50 million accounts. The social media giant said that they are taking this incredibly seriously. Facebook said that it wanted to make user and people in the world aware of what actually happened and what measures they are taking to ensure peoples’ accounts safety.

Facebook further said that their investigation is still in the early stages. It said that the cyber bullies discovered that they can exploit Facebook’s View As feature to access peoples’ accounts and view their profile. Using the View As feature, the attackers were able to steal access tokens through which they can take over peoples’ accounts.

Facebook said that access tokens are equivalent of the digital keys that keeps a user logged in to Facebook which allows them to directly log in to their accounts without entering the password.

