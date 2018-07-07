Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the 3rd richest person on person, overtaking Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Amazon's Jeff Bezos, worth about $141 billion, is first, followed by Microsoft (MSFT) founder Bill Gates, according to the Bloomberg index.

The Facebook CEO’s net worth as calculated by Bloomberg is $81.6 billion after the company’s stock spiked 15 percent this year despite being embroiled in a data breach scandal.

As per a Fortune report, investors are loving Facebook and are happy at the news that Facebook has made its biggest sports streaming deal yet with the Premier League.

According to the report, Facebook has won exclusive rights to stream more than 350 live matches in parts of Asia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos from 2019 to 2022, in a deal worth about $264 million.

Facebook was recently in headlines after it admitted to a major goof-up wherein 80,000 users were affected by a bug on its platform and Messenger that unlocked some people the users had blocked.

The so-called bug was active May 29 and June 5, and after the bug issue, Cambridge Analytica data scandal involving 87 million users brought Facebook in the limelight.

