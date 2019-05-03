A Facebook spokesperson said all those who were banned were found to have promoted violence or hate on the site. The process of identifying the violators has already begun, and although it is an extensive process, Facebook will not stop till they are taken off the platform, he said.

Facebook, Instagram ban long-time Donald Trump aide Roger Stone among several ‘dangerous’ individuals

Facebook and Instagram are banning prominent individuals from the social media platforms whom they consider dangerous. Among those banned include conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and long-time Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone. The social media platforms have also banned “Nation of Islam” leader Louis Farrakhan for making anti-Semitic statements. A Facebook spokesperson said all those who were banned were found to have promoted violence or hate on the site. The process of identifying the violators has already begun, and although it is extensive, Facebook will not stop till they are taken off the platform, he said. Others who were banned by Facebook and Twitter include Infowars, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson Laura Loomer and Paul Nehlen.

Facebook has already banned right-wing extremists groups that promote hatred against Muslims in the UK. The latest ban also applies to Facebook-owned Instagram. Facebook will all individuals and organizations that promote violence and hate, the company said in a statement. White supremacist Paul Nehlen and anti-Islamic activist Laura Loomer were among those banned from the social media platform. However, Facebook has been accused of forewarning the violators about the ban so that they get time to organize themselves from the likely disruptions.

The announcement comes two days after CEO Mark Zuckerberg said privacy would be a defining pillar of his social networking site. Addressing Facebook’s F8 developer conference, Zuckerberg said that a massive shift in the company’s vision is being made towards setting up a privacy-focused communications platform. Zuckerberg said Facebook’s most dominant vision in the last decade was to bring the world together but the present decade will be about privacy. He said a private social platform will be more important to people in future. Zuckerberg said Facebook will continue to look at developing a perfect product that is intimate and private.

