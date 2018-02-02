A long-running dispute over claims of censorship by Facebook came to a head in a French court on Thursday. According to a report, the social networking site had allegedly deleted a user's account because he posted a picture of a 19th-century painting of a woman's genitals. Facebook fought for five years to avoid being taken to court in France over the case.

The French court finally considered a long-running dispute over claims of censorship by Facebook on Thursday. According to a report, the social networking site had allegedly deleted a user’s account because he posted a picture of a 19th-century painting of a woman’s genitals. Frederic Durand, a teacher, claims that his Facebook account was deactivated without any warning or justification on February 11. “L’Origine du Monde” (The Origin of the World), an 1866 oil painting by the realist painter Gustave Courbet, might hang on the walls of the Musee d’Orsay in Paris. He accuses that the picture’s status did not stop Facebook from shutting down his account because of its ban on nude images.

The user also claimed that he made repeated attempts to restore his Facebook account but was unable to do it for some technical issues. He then sued the company for attacking his freedom of expression, but the case come to court only after years of legal wrangling over jurisdiction. In the meantime, Facebook came up with a new reform in 2015. According to the new reform, depictions of nudity in the form of artwork were acceptable. Besides having his account restored, Durand is seeking 20,000 euros ($25,000) in damages.

The close-up of the woman’s crotch and abdomen is a depiction of nudity that has been “glorified, made sublime, through the talent of the artist,” Cottineau had said. The Musee d’Orsay, which has held the painting since 1995, says on its website that the work “escapes pornographic status” thanks to “Courbet’s great virtuosity and the refinement of his amber colour scheme”. Facebook fought for five years to avoid being taken to court in France over the case. Durand had posted a link to an article exploring the history of the painting which used the famous image as a thumbnail.