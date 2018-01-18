Two years after the murder of an 18-year-old Canadian girl, Brittney Gargol, a Facebook selfie had helped the police to catch the murderer. The photo posted by her friend Cheyenne Rose Antonie on Facebook, few hours after the murder shows the black belt worn by her, which was found at the crime spot by the Police. After which a court convicts her and sentenced to seven years for manslaughter.

Two years after the murder of 18-year-old girl Brittney Gargol, a 21-year-old woman, Cheyenne Rose Antonie, has been convicted of killing her friend after the murder weapon was discovered in a picture of the pair on social media. Antoine was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter. Gargol was found strangled to death near a landfill in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada with the accused’s belt near the dead body. The twist came in the gargol case, after Antonie posted a selfie on social media website Facebook of the two of them, hours before the Gargol died.

A minor detail in the photo also showed the belt that was found near Gargol’s body. Antoine was then identified as the suspect. According to the Police reports, Antonie has confessed to hitting Gargol and strangling her, she was initially charged with second-degree murder, showed up at another friend’s house emotional the night of the murder. She said they had got drunk which ends up in a heated argument. Antonie accepts the responsibility for Gargol’s death but said she does not remember killing her. Police said that aspects of the story she first gave to them – which was that the pair had visited several bars before Gargol left with an unidentified man, while she went to see her uncle – did not add up.

“I will never forgive myself. Nothing I say or do will ever bring her back. I am very, very sorry… It shouldn’t have ever happened,” she said in a statement through her lawyer. Before Antoine was sentenced, Gargol’s aunt gave a victim impact statement to the court. “Most days we can’t stop thinking about Brittney what happened that night, what she must have felt fighting for her life,” Jennifer Gargol said.