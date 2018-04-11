Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday testified before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees. At Capitol Hill, Zuckerberg faced tough questions on fake news, Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election and censorship of conservative media coming from US lawmakers.

“Facebook systems do not see the content of messages being transmitted over WhatsApp,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the Congress on Tuesday, during his five-hour-long testimony in connection with Facebook’s data breach scandal and foreign interference in the election. At Capitol Hill, Zuckerberg faced tough questions on fake news, Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election and censorship of conservative media coming from US lawmakers. Zuckerberg’s statement has come as a relief for the messaging app users since the reports the social networking site had compromised with the personal data of over 87 million Facebook users to Britain-based Cambridge Analytica, were catching the fire.

He also confirmed that his company is cooperating with the special counsel Robert Mueller in its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. He apologised saying Facebook did not take a broad enough view of the responsibility when its platform was being used for circulating fake news and was becoming a tool for foreign interference in elections.”We didn’t do enough to keep fake news, foreign interference in elections, & hate speech away. We didn’t take a broad view of our responsibility & that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, & I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it & I’m responsible for what happens”, said Zuckerberg.

It was the first time that Facebook CEO was testifying before the Congress with 44 senators asking questions related to various controversies that emerged last month. At the beginning of his testimony, he said building tools is not just the only responsibility that he has, but he is also answerable to the questions that whether his tools are used for good or not.

“We are getting to the bottom of what Cambridge Analytica did and telling everyone affected. We now know that they improperly accessed some information of millions of users by buying it from an app developer, information like names, profile picture and pages they follow,” said Facebook CEO over the Facebook’s data breach scandal.

During his testimony, he said that his company will do everything to ensure fair polling takes place in India and other countries. “2018 is an important year for the whole world. Several countries like India, Pakistan will have elections. We’ll do everything possible to ensure these elections are safe,” said Zuckerberg.

