Fact Check: Did Pakistani Actress Momina Iqbal Come Out As Transgender? The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

A viral social media post has stirred controversy around Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal, claiming she was disowned by her mother after coming out as transgender. The claim, which gained traction through a widely shared video, has left fans divided—some expressing support, while others questioned its authenticity. But is there any truth to it? Let’s fact-check the viral claim.

The Viral Post and Its Allegations

A post on X by the handle ‘@thejournalist81’ sparked the controversy. The post, which featured a one-minute video, alleged that Iqbal admitted to being transgender and revealed that her mother threw her out of the house. The video quickly racked up over 161K views, and similar claims began circulating on Facebook and TikTok.

The post, originally written in Urdu, roughly translated to, “Momina Iqbal is a very good actress and played a wonderful role in Ehd-e-Wafa. Today I found out she is a eunuch, and my respect for her has increased.”

This claim, paired with the video snippet, ignited a debate about Iqbal’s personal life, with fans and critics alike engaging in heated discussions.

مومنہ اقبال بہت اچھی ایکٹریس ہے اور عہد وفا میں بہت اچھا کردار ادا کیا آج پتہ چلا وہ خواجہ سرا ہے دل میں عزت اور بڑھ گئی pic.twitter.com/emSjJzLmJ9 — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐢 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝓯𝓪𝓷𝓼 (@thejournalist81) February 24, 2025

Fact-Checking the Claims

Upon investigation, it turns out that the viral claim is completely false. The video being shared is an edited clip from an old interview Iqbal gave to Fuchsia Magazine on August 29, 2022. In the full interview, which runs for over an hour, Iqbal never once discusses her gender identity or claims that her mother disowned her.

What Was the Interview Really About?

Geo Fact Check reviewed the full interview, which is publicly available on Fuchsia Magazine’s YouTube channel. The segment being circulated is actually a part of a discussion about Iqbal’s religious beliefs and her relationship with her family. The full conversation, which starts around the 49:30 mark in the video, shows Iqbal speaking about faith and gratitude towards God—not about being transgender.

This confirms that the viral claim is a case of misinformation, where an unrelated video was misrepresented to create a false narrative.

The Claim Is False

Based on the full interview and multiple fact-checking reports, there is no evidence that Momina Iqbal ever made such statements about being transgender or being disowned by her family. The viral post was misleading, relying on an out-of-context clip to spread false information.

