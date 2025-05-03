FACT Check: Was Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan Raped In Jail?

The purported medical report, which appears to come from the Pak Emirates Military Hospital (PEMH) in Rawalpindi, has been debunked by Pakistani officials and fact-checkers.

A disturbing document has been making rounds on social media, alleging that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was sexually assaulted while in custody. The purported medical report, which appears to come from the Pak Emirates Military Hospital (PEMH) in Rawalpindi, has been debunked by Pakistani officials and fact-checkers.

According to verified sources, Khan’s medical evaluation was conducted by doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, not PEMH as the viral document claims.

The controversy gained traction after a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared an alleged medical report on May 2, 2025, despite the report itself being dated May 3, 2025. This discrepancy in the timeline raised immediate red flags, suggesting that the document had been falsified.

🚨Disinformation Alert! Advertisement · Scroll to continue A user on X (Twitter) posted a fabricated medical report allegedly linked to former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, claiming he was raped while in custody. The report is dated 03 May 2025, yet the post was published on 02 May 2025 at 8:43 PM CET (11:43 PM in… pic.twitter.com/iDHnbHCCIY — Qais Alamdar (@Qaisalamdar) May 2, 2025

Inside the Fake Report

The forged report lists “Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi” as the patient and describes injuries consistent with physical and sexual assault, including unstable vitals and genital trauma. It also references conditions like anal fissures and bleeding, hinting at various potential causes including hemorrhoids and colorectal disease.

BREAKING: 🚨 Former Pakistani PM and Cricketer Imran Khan has been Rap*d by a Pakistani Major inside the jail. Medical reports leaked! Imagine a country so doomed that even its World Cup-winning captain and a former Prime Minister isn’t safe.

#imrankhanPTI #IndiaPakistanWar pic.twitter.com/3cBDzY2FXr — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐚𝟏𝟖★ (@KohlikaDost18) May 3, 2025

However, the report lacks verification, and officials have confirmed that no such findings were documented in Khan’s legitimate medical assessment. They also noted that no report was ever sent to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, as the viral document claims.

Medical reports confirm that Imran Khan was brutally r*ped inside jail. This is the condition of a former PM of Pakistan in Pakistan, who is a Muslim himself. Now imagine the plight of Pakistani Hindus and other religious minorities living in that sick blot of a nation. pic.twitter.com/D3faQNhprV — Diksha Kandpal🇮🇳 (@DikshaKandpal8) May 3, 2025

Despite being debunked, the post has already garnered more than 75,000 views, raising concerns about misinformation being used to inflame public sentiment or target political figures.

