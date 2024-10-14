“Fake and Classless”: Trump Slams The Apprentice Biopic Following Assault Allegations Against Ivana

Donald Trump criticized the biopic The Apprentice, which depicts a violent scene involving his late ex-wife Ivana, calling it “fake and classless.” He expressed outrage over its release and its implications.

Former President Donald Trump has responded vehemently to the allegations surrounding the biographical drama film The Apprentice, which portrays an unsettling incident involving his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump. The film, which debuted in the U.S. on Friday, stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn. It reflects on Trump’s rise as a real estate mogul in New York during the late 20th century.

The film includes a deeply distressing scene in which Trump violently pushes Ivana to the ground and assaults her, a moment that has ignited widespread backlash. In light of these allegations, Trump characterized the filmmakers’ portrayal of his relationship with Ivana, who died in 2022, as misleading. He asserted they had a “great relationship… until the day she died.”

Trump’s Denouncement Of The Film

Taking to Truth Social, Trump slammed The Apprentice as a “fake and classless” production, expressing outrage at the filmmakers for using his name without permission. He described the movie as a “cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job,” intended to undermine his political movement ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“It’s an effort to hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’” he stated. Trump also criticized Gabe Sherman, the film’s writer, calling him a “lowlife and talentless hack” and lamented the lack of accountability for those creating narratives he perceives as harmful.

Source Of The Scene In Question

The controversial scene in The Apprentice draws inspiration from Ivana‘s court deposition during her 1990 divorce from Trump, a statement she later retracted in 2015. Journalist Harry Hurt III, who investigated the divorce case, claimed that Trump’s frustration over a scalp procedure led to the violent altercation depicted in the film.

The film’s writer noted that the dramatized scene is “actually far more graphic and brutal than the one we dramatized in the film,” adding to the ongoing debate about the accuracy and ethical implications of such portrayals.

