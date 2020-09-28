US President Donald Trump on Sunday refuted the claims that he did not pay income tax in 10 of the last 15 years. He called those claims fake and made up and said that it would be clear when with his tax returns.

Calling it ‘fake news’, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) refuted the claims that he did not pay income tax in 10 of the last 15 years. Speaking during a press briefing, Trump said that was fake news, it was totally fake news, made up and fake.

He said that actually, he paid the tax, and that would be seen as soon as his tax returns. He said, “It’s under audit, they have been under audit for a long time.”

Earlier, The New York Times had reported that Trump had received USD 427.4m through 2018 from his reality television programme and other endorsement and licensing deals but did not pay any income tax in 10 of the last 15 years. Citing tax return data, it was further reported that he had paid USD 750 in federal income tax in both 2016 and 2017.

Also read: Order in house must for division: Deputy Chairman issues clarification over rule-breaking in Rajya Sabha

Also read: Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM a day after Raut-Fadnavis meeting

Responding to The New York Times’ report, the US President said: “The New York Times wants to create a little bit of a story. They are doing anything they can.”

On Sunday, US Federal Judge suspended President Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok downloads. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, a federal judge halted the Trump administration’s ban of downloads of the video-sharing app TikTok, hours before it was supposed to go into effect late Sunday night (local time). Earlier, the US Commerce Department had said it is postponing the planned block of new TikTok downloads until September 27.

Also read: Amid protests, President Kovind gives assent to 3 farm bills passed by Parliament