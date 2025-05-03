Home
Falcon Flies First Class: Bird Travels With Its Own Passport on Commercial Flight

Imagine settling into your airplane seat and seeing the guy next to you has a freaking FALCON perched on his arm. That's exactly what happened on a recent flight from Abu Dhabi to Morocco, and the internet is losing its mind over it.

A video going viral on Instagram shows a super-chill Emirati guy strolling through the airport like it’s no big deal that he’s got a bird of prey as his carry-on. The best part? The falcon had its own legit passport.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by عمار بن حميد (@uaefalcons_)

“Wait… That Bird Is Flying With Us?!”

The video starts with another passenger doing a double-take: “Is it flying with us?”

Without missing a beat, the falcon’s owner casually replies, “Yeah, of course it is flying with us in the plane,” like this is just a normal Tuesday for him.

Then he whips out the falcon’s actual passport (yes, really) and starts reading the details: “He’s a male. He’s from Spain.” Because apparently this bird has better travel documentation than most of us.

Internet Can’t Handle How Normal This Is

People online are obsessed with how unfazed everyone is in the video:

“Dude was so casual about it – you can tell he does this all the time!” one commenter said.

“The way he patiently explained everything was actually kinda sweet,” another added.

Why Falcons Get Special Treatment

Here’s the wild part – this isn’t even that unusual in the UAE. Falcons have had their own passports since 2015 to help track them and prevent smuggling (turns out these birds are basically the celebrities of the animal world there).

So next time you’re annoyed about airport security, just remember – somewhere out there, a falcon is breezing through passport control like the VIP it is.

