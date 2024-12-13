The allegations involve the drugging, assaulting, and raping of numerous women over more than a decade.

In a case that has sent shockwaves through the real estate and legal communities, renowned luxury real estate brokers Tal and Oren Alexander, along with their brother Alon, have been charged with sex trafficking. The allegations involve the drugging, assaulting, and raping of numerous women over more than a decade.

The Allegations

Prosecutors say the Alexander brothers, who have made headlines with their high-profile deals in New York and Miami, used their wealth and status to prey on women. They allegedly lured victims with promises of luxury experiences, extravagant parties, and international travel. The brothers are accused of providing drugs to the women, sometimes spiking their drinks, and committing assaults in the U.S. and abroad.

It is further alleged that during the attacks, the brothers physically restrained the victims, ignored pleas to stop, and later placated them with luxury items, such as concert tickets.

Arrest and Trial Process

The brothers were arrested in Florida on Wednesday and are to be extradited to New York to face the charges. Each faces one count of engaging in a sex trafficking conspiracy and a second count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. Tal Alexander is further charged with a further count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

The defence lawyers have denied the accusations. Oren Alexander’s lawyer Susan Necheles said: “Oren Alexander is innocent. The evidence will show that neither he nor his brothers ever committed a crime.” Alon Alexander’s lawyer declared that her client would plead not guilty. Tal Alexander’s representative wouldn’t comment.

Official Response and Advocates’ Comments

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, described the crimes as “heinous” and explained that law enforcement has already interviewed dozens of women who reported being forcibly raped or assaulted by at least one of the brothers.

David Gottlieb, a lawyer representing several victims, welcomed the charges, saying, “We are glad to hear that there will finally be some measure of accountability for the Alexander brothers and justice for their many victims.” He praised the survivors for showing courage in coming forward after years of suffering.

Alexander Brothers is a luxury real estate giant company. It has served A-list celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Lindsay Lohan. It used to work with Douglas Elliman before opening their firm in 2022.

As the legal process continues to unfold, the case has been the spotlight for abuse of power and privilege with victims and advocates demanding justice and accountability for the crimes allegedly committed.

