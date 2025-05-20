In a fiery academic exchange from the year 2016 that recently resurfaced and quickly went viral online, American political scientist and author Dr. Christine Fair publicly dismantled the claims made by a Pakistani Fulbright scholar during a panel discussion on the Kashmir issue.

In a fiery academic exchange from the year 2016 that recently resurfaced and quickly went viral online, American political scientist and author Dr. Christine Fair publicly dismantled the claims made by a Pakistani Fulbright scholar during a panel discussion on the Kashmir issue. The incident, which took place in the United States, revolved around the long-standing dispute between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, the role of the United Nations, and the narrative surrounding jihadist groups.

The Pakistani scholar, who introduced himself as “Shammed,” attempted to question Dr. Fair’s argument that Pakistan has no legal claim over Kashmir. But what followed was a sharp rebuttal by Fair, who not only corrected his understanding of international resolutions but also offered a historical lesson on Pakistan’s involvement in Afghanistan and jihadist movements.

Scholar Challenges Fair’s Position on Kashmir

Shammed began his comments by admitting he had not read Dr. Fair’s book but was responding to her presentation. He argued that Pakistan does, in fact, have a legal basis for its position on Kashmir.

“You said Kashmir, Pakistan has no legal basis on Kashmir. I don’t understand what sort of legal basis should we have. You have mentioned about the UN resolution. You have mentioned that India went to Security Council and Security Council said that let the Kashmiris decide, let us have a plebiscite there. So that’s a legal basis. Go and ask the Kashmiris with whom they want to go,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also brought up the Cold War era and the U.S. role in supporting jihadist groups in the region: “It was late 1970s at the peak of Cold War… the CIA and the Americans, they went to Pakistan and Afghanistan and fortunately, incidentally, they found an ally in the form of ISI or whatever and they jointly created this jihad narrative.”

Christine Fair Responds: “Read the Resolution”

Fair responded sharply to the scholar’s comments, challenging his knowledge of the UN resolution often cited by Pakistan regarding Kashmir.

“Let’s first begin with the UN Security Council Resolution 48. Sir, have you read it? Have you read? No? Okay, so the first thing I’m going to encourage you to do is go on to the UN Security Council’s website and read that fabulous resolution that every Pakistani points to but which not a single one has read.”

Fair went on to explain the actual content and conditions laid out in the resolution, dismantling the common Pakistani narrative surrounding it.

“The resolution is actually very clear. There are three steps—they were sequential and they were conditional. The very first step was that Pakistan was supposed to demilitarize to the satisfaction of this UN body that was to be established. Then, conditioning upon the UN being so satisfied with this demilitarization, India was also supposed to demilitarize with a presence being permitted to defend itself against Pakistani aggression. Having both of those two steps taken place to the satisfaction in sequence to this preference of the UN, then the plebiscite would be held.”

She pointed out that Pakistan never fulfilled the first condition, rendering the rest of the process moot.

“All those Pakistanis that are so upset about the plebiscite that never happened—they have their own government to blame because Pakistan never fulfilled the first necessary but insufficient condition.”

Fair Debunks Pakistan’s Role in Afghan Jihad Narrative

Taking the debate further, Fair addressed the Pakistani scholar’s claim that the U.S. used Pakistan during the Cold War to build jihadist networks against the Soviets. According to her, that narrative distorts the timeline and ignores Pakistan’s own independent actions.

“Do you know that it was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that began the ISI cell in Afghanistan? That in fact it was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who began setting up what became the seven donkeys before the Soviet Union even crossed the Amu Darya? Did you know this, sir? No?”

She continued by emphasizing that Pakistan’s strategy in Afghanistan predated American involvement.

“This idea that somehow the United States used Pakistan in some sort of anti—you know—some sort of effort to dispel the Soviets is a completely incorrect reading of your own history. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, after King Zahir Shah was ousted and Daoud came to power and began implementing pro-Soviet policies, driving the Islamists into Iran and Pakistan respectively, Zulfikar set up an ISI cell so that he could then use those disenchanted, disenfranchised Islamists to become vectors of Pakistan’s policy in Afghanistan.”

Fair also corrected another misconception, pointing out that the U.S. had sanctioned Pakistan even before the Soviet invasion due to its nuclear weapons program.

“We first sanctioned Pakistan in April of 1979 because of advances made in its nuclear weapons program. If we were so interested in sucking them into our evil jihad designs, we sure did make that difficult for ourselves.”

She added that the first U.S. financial aid did not reach Pakistan until 1982 due to the need for legal waivers.

“Familiarize Yourself with Your Own History”

As the exchange drew to a close, Fair made one final pointed remark: that the scholar’s view was a product of misinformation and a lack of proper historical knowledge.

“Before you go and blame the United States for using and abusing poor Pakistan, you should familiarize yourself with your own history. Because in fact, Pakistan had been instrumentalizing Islamists long before the Americans even knew what an Islamist was.”

She also dismissed the idea that the current jihadist groups like the Taliban and al-Qaeda were solely created by U.S. involvement.

“This idea that the jihadists today are the Taliban of today and al-Qaeda—this is also a really grotesque and empirical error that I, quite frankly, don’t expect from a Fulbright student.”

A Viral Lesson in Historical Accuracy

The confrontation between Dr. Christine Fair and the Pakistani scholar quickly gained attention online, praised by some for its blunt delivery and criticized by others for its tone. Regardless of opinion, the exchange laid bare the gaps in understanding around one of the most complex and long-standing geopolitical conflicts in South Asia.

Fair ended her response with a recommendation to the scholar: “I’m happy to have more exchanges with you, but I think you should read my book because everything that you said is a highly stylized retelling that you get from Pakistani media in your curriculum.”

ALSO READ: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Calls For Unconditional Ceasefire, Direct Negotiations With Russia