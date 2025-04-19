Home
Family Of Indian Student Killed In Canada Appeals For Return Of Her Body

Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa grieving family in Punjab has urged the Indian government to fast-track the process of returning her remains.

Family Of Indian Student Killed In Canada Appeals For Return Of Her Body


The family of Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa, a 21-year-old Indian student who tragically lost her life in a shooting incident in Canada, has appealed to the Indian government to expedite the process of bringing her body back home.

Randhawa, a resident of Dhunda village in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was fatally struck by a stray bullet during a violent clash between two groups in the Canadian city of Hamilton.

Incident Details

The Hamilton Police Service confirmed that the incident occurred on the evening of April 17 at around 7:30 pm, in the area of Upper James Street and South Bend Road East. According to officials, Randhawa was caught in the crossfire while she was out for her regular routine.

Police said that a passenger in a black Mercedes SUV opened fire at a white sedan. In the exchange, a bullet struck Randhawa in the chest. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

“Through video evidence, investigators have determined that the passenger of the black Mercedes fired several shots at the white sedan, which then fled north, while the SUV headed west,” Hamilton Police said in a statement. They also noted that bullets entered a nearby residence where a family was watching television, but no one else was injured.

Authorities are now seeking dashcam and residential surveillance footage from the area between 7:15 pm and 7:45 pm to aid the ongoing homicide investigation.

Family’s Appeal

Randhawa’s grieving family in Punjab has urged the Indian government to fast-track the process of returning her remains.
 “She went to Canada two years ago for her studies. She was out for her daily routine when this tragic incident happened,” the family shared in a statement.

India’s Response

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed condolences on social media and confirmed that they are working closely with local Canadian authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim caught in crossfire during a shooting incident between two vehicles. A homicide investigation is underway,” the Consulate posted on X.

They added that consular officials are in constant touch with Randhawa’s family and are providing necessary support.

Mohawk College’s Statement

Mohawk College, where Randhawa was enrolled, also issued a statement expressing their grief. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. As a member of the Mohawk College community, this loss is deeply felt. We will do everything we can to support those affected,” the college said.

Out of respect for privacy, no further details about Randhawa’s academic program or duration of enrollment have been disclosed.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the incident as a homicide and are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in identifying the suspects involved.

