Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  Far-Right AfD Calls for Snap Elections as Merz Falters in First Vote for German Chancellorship

Far-Right AfD Calls for Snap Elections as Merz Falters in First Vote for German Chancellorship

AfD has demanded fresh elections in Germany after chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz failed to secure the majority in the Bundestag.

Far-Right AfD Calls for Snap Elections as Merz Falters in First Vote for German Chancellorship

AfD has demanded fresh elections in Germany after chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz failed to secure the majority in the Bundestag.


The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) has demanded fresh elections in Germany after chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz suffered a historic and humiliating blow on Tuesday as he failed to secure the necessary majority in the Bundestag to assume office, foreign media reported.

Merz, leader of the centre-right CDU/CSU alliance, secured only 310 votes in the first round of voting—six short of the required 316—in what commentators described as “a complete catastrophe” and “a punch to the stomach” for the 69-year-old veteran politician, according to The Guardian. Germany’s parliament has 630 members in total, with Merz’s conservative bloc and its coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), holding 328 seats combined.

This marks the first time in Germany’s postwar history that a chancellor-designate has failed to win in the initial round of parliamentary voting—an unprecedented situation in a country long known for its political stability, the report said.

After exiting the Bundestag chamber, Merz immediately convened with his parliamentary group behind closed doors to deliberate next steps, reports suggest. The Bundestag confirmed that there were three abstentions and one invalid ballot, but it remains unclear who among the CDU/CSU or SPD members broke ranks.

Meanwhile, hailing the result as a “good day for Germany”, AfD co-leader Alice Weidel told reporters, “Merz should step aside and the way should be cleared for a general election”.

While unconfirmed reports suggest a second round of voting could be held Friday, a second failure would likely plunge Europe’s largest economy into deeper uncertainty. The CDU/CSU’s poor showing in February’s snap election—where they won only 28.6% of the vote, has left Merz’s mandate fragile from the start.

The implications extend far beyond Berlin. Merz had reportedly planned a packed diplomatic week: a swearing-in on Tuesday, followed by state visits to Paris and Warsaw, commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe on Thursday, and a high-stakes meeting with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels on Friday. Those plans are now in limbo.

If Merz fails again in the next round, analysts warn the AfD could significantly benefit in any follow-up election. The party has been polling strongly amid growing discontent with mainstream parties and could even emerge as a major power, if not the outright winner.

