Yesterday happened the first phase of France’s snap parliamentary elections, where the far-right nationalist led by Marine le Pen has won.

The snap election was called by macron in a surprise addressal to the nation on Sunday evening, where he told the French citizens that he had “decided to give [them] back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote”.

Noe the second phase for the elections will run on 7th July.

According to a Daily Mail report, France is surging with tensions, Paris is anticipating high unrest as militant activists took to street, setting off shops and buildings on fire and demonstrating a violent behavior.

Why are Snap elections happening in France?

President Emmanuel called for an early election as following his centrist forces’ crushing defeat in the European Parliament elections by the national Rally party, President Emmanuel Macron declared the need for early elections.

Outcome of the elections

The National Rally party won approximately 34% vote, the New Popular Front Coalition came second with 29% and President Emmanuel Macron’s party came third with 21%.

What Does the National Rally Party’s win means?

In the unlikely scenario that the National Rally wins, there may be a “cohabitation” phase in which President Macron and the far-right party share power and carry out policies that are at odds with his centrist goals. This would mark the first time since World War II that a far-right force has seized control of France.

What’s up for July 7?

If the National Rally party is able to secure an absolute majority of at least 289 seats, then they will form the govt. However, the complex voting system and potential politics in between can make the outcome Dicy.

If the NR wins and forms a govt. then their prime ministerial candidate will live in a cohabitation period with Macron. This has happened three times in France’s history, but only with mainstream parties.

