The Supreme Court today will hear a batch of pleas pertaining to tractor rally violence in the national capital on the Republic Day. Th farmers protests has been gaining support on an international level, as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweet in support of the farmers.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended her support to the farmers protesting on the borders of New Delhi against the three farm laws saying that she stands in solidarity with the farmers. “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The teen activist’s post on the micro-blogging site came after Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre’s crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, wrote Rihanna, as she added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.

The protest which has now entered Day 70, is gaining many reactions from celebrities and international politicians who are expressing their solidarity. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital, Delhi, since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, internet continues to remain suspended at protest sites on Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, disconnecting protestors from accessing social media and other services. Continued internet suspension in areas on Delhi’s outskirts, barricading, installation of barbed wires and nails around protest sites by the Centre will not create a conducive atmosphere for talks over contentious new laws, Joginder Singh Ugraha of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.

The Supreme Court today will hear a batch of pleas pertaining to tractor rally violence in the national capital on the Republic Day, including the one which has sought setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incident.

