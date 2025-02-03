Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Fatal Blast In Northwest Moscow Leaves One Dead, Four Injured—Authorities Investigate Cause

A fatal explosion at Moscow’s Alye Parusa residential complex on Monday killed one person and injured four others. The blast, which caused significant damage to the building, is under investigation, but the cause remains unknown.

Fatal Blast In Northwest Moscow Leaves One Dead, Four Injured—Authorities Investigate Cause


A deadly explosion rocked the Alye Parusa residential complex in northwest Moscow on February 3, resulting in one fatality and four injuries, according to the state news agency TASS. Emergency services are actively investigating the cause of the blast, which caused significant damage to the building. Video footage published by the Baza Telegram channel, which has connections to Russia’s security services, showed extensive destruction at the site. Despite the visible damage, the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear.

The blast occurred in a prominent residential area of Moscow, sparking concern among local residents and authorities. At present, no official explanation for the explosion has been given, leading to speculation over the possible cause.

This explosion follows a previous bombing incident in December, in which Ukraine claimed responsibility for the killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov, who died in a similar attack outside a Moscow apartment. However, Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on the recent explosion in northwest Moscow.

One of the injured victims has been identified by the pro-state outlet Kommersant as Armen Sarkisyan, a notorious pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast, wanted by Ukraine for his involvement in violent crimes during the EuroMaidan Revolution. Sarkisyan, a close associate of Ukraine’s former pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych, has been on the international wanted list since 2014 for orchestrating multiple murders in Kyiv. In addition to Sarkisyan, the blast reportedly injured several of his security guards.

Sarkisyan’s criminal activities include organizing violent groups known as “titushky” during the EuroMaidan protests, who were responsible for harassing pro-EuroMaidan demonstrators. Later, during the full-scale war in Ukraine, Sarkisyan formed the “Arbat” Separate Guards Special Purpose Battalion, a unit reportedly made up of ethnic Armenians and deployed to fight against Ukrainian forces.

The explosion took place when Sarkisyan entered the lobby of the residential building with his security detail. Authorities suspect the explosion may have been part of a targeted assassination plot, though this theory remains under investigation. Russian law enforcement is actively working to uncover more details about the incident.

Although Ukraine has not yet commented on the explosion, the country’s intelligence services have been linked to a number of high-profile assassinations in Russia and Russian-occupied territories during the ongoing conflict. In December, Ukrainian intelligence reportedly carried out an operation that led to the death of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Armed Forces’ radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, in a bombing in Moscow.

At this point, there is no direct evidence connecting Ukraine to the explosion that killed Sarkisyan. However, given his controversial ties to the pro-Russian regime and his involvement in violent actions during the EuroMaidan Revolution, the incident has sparked suspicion about potential links to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine whether this blast is related to larger geopolitical tensions or if it was an isolated event. The explosion has added to growing unease in Moscow, a city that has seen increased security concerns due to recent high-profile incidents.

