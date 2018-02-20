Britain and the United States are in talks about the future of two British men alleged to be a part of the group known as 'Beatles' by Islamic State (IS) captives. As per reports in the British media, the men have been stripped of their British citizenship, but Britain's Home Office has not confirmed any of such reports.

Britain and the United States are in talks about the future of two British men alleged to be a part of the group known as ‘Beatles’ by Islamic State (IS) captives, as per British Home Secretary Amber Rudd. Alexandra Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh were captured in Syria last month by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and are suspected to a part of the notorious group. They are called ‘Beatles’ because of their English accents, who had kidnapped, tortured and murdered some Western hostages. Rudd also said that these suspects should face the full force of the law.

Earlier, the SDF told that they had not have received any request from any foreign government to hand the men over but said it would consider any such application. Meanwhile, Rudd ensured that they will talk with Americans to finalise the place where the terrorists will be prosecuted. About a dozen of defence minister failed to agree on how to deal with hundreds of foreign terrorists detained by the SDF in Syria. There is always an option to return the prisoners to their respective countries to face prosecution.

As per reports in the British media, the men have been stripped of their British citizenship, but Britain’s Home Office has not confirmed any of such reports. On the other hand, Britain’s Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he does not want Kotey and Elsheikh back in the United Kingdom. The US State Department sanctioned Kotey in January 2017, saying he was guard of Beatles. He was most likely to be involved in group’s execution and exceptionally cruel torture methods. The State Department sanctioned Elsheikh in March 2017, saying he was “said to have earned a reputation for waterboarding, mock executions, and crucifixions while serving as an ISIS jailer”.

