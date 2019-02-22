FATF keeps Pakistan on grey list for terror funding, India's request to blacklist it denied: Pakistan had already made arrangements to escape the wrath of the FATF. Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) banned 69 terror outfits including 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, to save face ahead of FATF's decision on terror financing.

FATF keeps Pakistan on grey list for terror funding, India’s request to blacklist it denied: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday kept Pakistan in the ‘grey list’ under mounting pressure from India and the international community in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. However, Pakistan escaped from being blacklisted today, reports said. The FATF took the decision after week-long discussions in Paris on February 21, 2019.

The names of Kashmir-based terrorist organisations, the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and the Al Badr’s, were excluded from the list, the NCTA banned terrorist organisations that are based in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Several countries from across the have condemned Pakistan for the dastardly Pulwama terror attack. Soon after the attack, the Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed the responsibility of the attack and also released the video and pictures of a suicide bomber, who rammed his explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of 78 CRPF vehicles.

So far India has withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation 9MFN) from Pakistan and also raised the customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to 200%.

