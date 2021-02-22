Owing to Pakistan's failure in curbing terror, according to FATF officials, it will remain on the grey list and might even be blacklisted. Additionally, Pakistan was also asked to take action against UN-declared terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba but it has failed to do so.

With the beginning of FATF plenary in Paris today, Pakistan remains on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Last year in October, the FATF had assigned 6 tasks to Pakistan to curb terrorism which it has failed to complete. Sources suggest that no strict action against terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar (who heads the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hafiz Saeed, chief of the Lashkar-e-Toiba) can be the biggest reasons for Pakistan remaining on his grey list.

Previously, FATF had set 27 goals for Pakistan to curb terrorism financing, money laundering and aiding terrorist groups, the last six of which had to be reached prior to today’s meeting. In fact, Pakistan has not even taken any action against terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar, nor has it given any clarification on the 400 terrorists who vanished from its watchlist.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) `Digital Action Session` will review Islamabad’s performance in meeting global commitments and standards in the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism. A development official said that the FATF had given Pakistan the responsibility to complete a total of 27 action plans to completely stop the financing of terrorism, of which just 21 have been completed.

