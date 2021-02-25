The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is set to decide today whether Pakistan has made efforts to counter terror financing and if the country will in the grey list.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is set to decide today whether Pakistan has made efforts to counter terror financing and if the country will in the grey list. In a major development exiled journalists, human rights activists, and Uyghurs gathered at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) headquarters in Paris to persuade the anti-terror financing organisation to place Pakistan on the blacklist. Taha Siddiqui, a Pakistani journalist in exile and editor of the South Asia press said that Pakistan should be held accountable for its continued support to terror groups and terror financing.

Several fearing that FATF News and its members to not come under China’s pressure and anti-Pak activists urged FATF not to be blackmailed by China, and hold Pakistan accountable for supporting terror groups. With the beginning of the FATF plenary in Paris on Feb 22, Pakistan remains on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Last year in October, the FATF had assigned 6 tasks to Pakistan to curb terrorism which it has failed to complete.

Activists said that the idea of their protest was to gather dissidents from Balochistan, Pashtun areas, Tibet, Hong Kong and Uyghur community to build a united front and to remind people of Pakistan-China nexus. In an interesting chance of facts, FATF’s latest plenary is also being held at a time when the US has been irked by the Pakistan Supreme Court’s acquittal of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government believes that it will be able to delist itself from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) “grey list”, it is unlikely that it will be able to do so as the European nations have said that Islamabad has not fully implemented all the points of a plan of action set by it.