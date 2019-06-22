FATF warns Pakistan to curb terror funding by October or get downgraded to blacklisted:
The FATF in a statement said that it had urged the country to swiftly complete its action plan by October 2019 or the FATF would decide the next step for insufficient progress. Several countries including India have claimed that Pakistan is yet to match its anti-terror law with the standards set by the global body. The country has also failed to take stringent actions against several UN-designated terrorists, mainly Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.
The report also quoted several FATF members who claimed that Pakistan had not even registered any cases against the two terrorists. However, Pakistan dismissed the allegations saying it had done enough as it seized over 700 properties belonging to different terrorist organisations.
Pakistan had seized properties belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jamaat-ud-Daawa, Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, although India and other FATF countries have pointed out that seizures do not necessarily indicate compliance.
FATF has also sought action and detailed report from Pakistan on why is it yet to investigate the source of funding to terrorist organisations along with what actions it has taken against terrorist assets including, armouries, weapons, explosives and camps etc.