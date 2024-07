In an astonishing act in Pakistan, a man has been arrested for burying his 15- days old daughter alive. This incident occured in Pakistan’s Tharushah city. Man who committed the crime is identified as Tayyab, who confessed to committing this act because of the financial difficulties. Tayyab was unable nto afford nmedical care for his infant daughter.

He confessed that he had tied the new born in a sack before burrying her, reported by the ARY News.