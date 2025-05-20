Home
Father Charged With Murder Of 5-Year-Old Daughter In Indianapolis

Indianapolis police have arrested a man on preliminary charges of murder and child neglect after the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Zara Arnold, on Monday, May 19.

Indianapolis police have arrested a man on preliminary charges of murder and child neglect after the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Zara Arnold, on Monday, May 19. Officers and child abuse detectives were called to a home on North Lasalle Street shortly after 11 a.m. following reports that a child had become unresponsive after “falling down the stairs.”

When officers arrived, they found Zara with visible injuries and began emergency efforts. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. According to court documents, Zara had cuts and bruises on her face and arms. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is still determining the official cause of death.

A History of Abuse and Missed Warnings

As the investigation unfolded, troubling allegations surfaced. Police interviewed the father’s ex-girlfriend, who told detectives that just a day earlier, the father had threatened to kill Zara during an argument. She said she had witnessed him choking, kicking, and lifting the child by the throat during a FaceTime call, but did not report it out of fear.

The woman also reported receiving a video call the following morning in which the father appeared crying and performing chest compressions on Zara. She believed the child was already unresponsive.

Zara’s mother, who did not have custody, told detectives she hadn’t seen her daughter since September 2024. She recounted an earlier incident when the father allegedly pointed a gun at Zara during an argument. She also shared videos from a recent encounter at a Wendy’s restaurant, showing the father grabbing Zara and leaving forcefully.

During police questioning, the father initially claimed Zara had fallen down the stairs, but later admitted to choking her multiple times on Sunday night. He told investigators he had not intended to kill her but had become overwhelmed during an argument with his ex-girlfriend. He admitted Zara was struggling to breathe when he put her to bed and found her unresponsive the next morning.

Community and Police React

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey expressed deep sorrow over Zara’s death in a public statement, calling the case “heartbreaking.” Officer Drew Brown echoed those sentiments, urging the public to take responsibility and report signs of abuse before it’s too late.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Jamie Davis or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Authorities are also reminding the public to report suspected abuse by calling the DCS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556. Callers may remain anonymous.

Filed under

Indianapolis

