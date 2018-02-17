FBI under hammer over the agency failed to act on a tip that fallowed Florida school attack. FBI falls under the immense amount of criticism when a person close to the suspect approached the FBI and told about the intention of the Cruz and his capacity and desire to kill people,

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is at unease over the agency’s failure to act on a tip off that Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz may carry out an attack. The suspect Nikolas Cruz has confessed to carrying out the attack in Majority Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and he has been booked with 17 counts of murder. Soon after the attack was carried out, FBI came under the significant amount of criticism when a person close to the suspect approached the FBI and told them about the intention of Cruz and his capacity and desire to kill people. The informant mentioned the erratic behavior of Cruz and all the disturbing social media posts that he was sharing and drew FBI’s attention to the possibility of Nikolas in conducting a school shooting.

The bureau was and is still investigating the facts. “I am committed to digging deep in the act that took place as well as reviewing the process for responding to information that we received,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. “The FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable”, said Governor Scott. He further added that an apology would never give families the answers they desperately need and said Mr Wray had to resign. We constantly promote and see something and a courageous person did just that to the FBI and the FBI failed to act. Nikolas Cruz had been expelled from school and later confessed his crime of attacking the fellow students. As of now he is being reportedly treated for mental health issues.

The attack Cruz carried out is being considered as one of the deadliest attacks since 2012 and once again led to debates about gun control in the United States. President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump met the survivors of the attack in Parkland. Encouraging the law enforcement officials, President Trump said that hey had done a great job and would get credit for it”.