FBI Releases New Photos Of AR-15 Rifle Used In Attempted Assassination Of Former President Trump

FBI has released new photos of the AR-15 rifle used by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks in an attempt to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released new photos of the AR-15 rifle used by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks in an attempt to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. Alongside images of the weapon, the FBI also unveiled pictures of Crooks’s backpack and the explosives found in his car at the event.

The photographs, made public on Wednesday, reveal that the rifle had been disassembled into two parts, which Crooks likely concealed in his backpack while making his way through the rally crowd.

“Two improvised explosive devices as initially discovered in Thomas Crooks’s car trunk. The receiver for remote detonation was in the ‘off’ position; devices had several problems in the way they were constructed,” the FBI stated.

Additionally, the agency released an image of an air conditioning unit that Crooks reportedly used to gain access to the roof of the AGR building, where he positioned himself before opening fire. “The subject accessed the roof by climbing on the tan machine on the far right side of the photo,” the FBI further elaborated.

Details Emerge About Crooks’s Preparations

In addition to the photos, FBI officials have provided new insights into the days leading up to the attempted assassination. According to Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, Crooks had conducted extensive online searches related to both Trump and President Joe Biden, as well as information on explosives over the last five years. He reportedly viewed the Butler rally as a “target of opportunity.”

Rojek explained that Crooks’s online activity suggested meticulous planning. On July 6, nearly a week before the rally, Crooks searched terms such as “where will Trump speak from at Butler Farm Show,” “Butler Farm Show podium,” and “Butler Farm show photos.” On July 8, he researched “AGR International,” the company that owned the building from which he aimed to carry out the attack. Subsequent searches included “ballistic calculator” on July 9 and “weather” in Butler the following day.

FBI Dismisses Conspiracy Theories and Confirms Lone Shooter

The FBI has also addressed various conspiracy theories surrounding the attack. Among them was speculation about a second shooter targeting the former President, which the agency dismissed.

“I can confirm that there was no second shooter,” Rojek assured reporters, emphasizing that Crooks acted alone.

While investigators have conducted nearly 1,000 interviews, they have yet to determine the exact motive behind Crooks’s actions. However, they believe he undertook “extensive attack planning” before attempting to assassinate Donald Trump.

Connections to JFK Assassination Research Uncovered

Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed that Crooks had searched for information related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy in the days before the rally attack. One specific search query was “How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?” referring to the 1963 assassination of JFK by Lee Harvey Oswald, a former U.S. Marine, from a sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas.

Details of the Shooting Incident

During the July rally in Butler, Crooks fired eight shots toward the stage where Trump was speaking. Bullets narrowly missed Trump’s face, grazing his ear. Three other rally attendees were injured, and a 50-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed. Secret Service agents quickly responded, shooting and killing Crooks on the spot.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek to uncover more details about Crooks’s motives and planning for the attack.

