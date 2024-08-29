FBI Under Scrutiny: Justice Department Finds Reporting Flaws In Child Sex Crime Cases

The FBI has come under fire for its inadequate handling of suspected child sexual abuse cases, as detailed in a Justice Department inspector general report released Thursday. The report highlights serious lapses in the bureau’s compliance with mandatory reporting requirements and investigative protocols.

Widespread Non-Compliance

The inspector general’s review of over 300 cases from 2021 and 2023 reveals troubling patterns of non-compliance. The FBI failed to report suspected child sexual abuse cases to local law enforcement as required, approximately 50 percent of the time. Furthermore, when reports were made, they were timely within the 24-hour requirement in only 43 percent of the cases.

Delays and Inaction

One particularly concerning finding involves a case where the FBI did not take appropriate investigative action for over a year after receiving an abuse allegation against a registered sex offender. During this period, the offender was accused of abusing another person over a span of 15 months while the FBI’s investigation lagged.

Failures Linked to Nassar Case

The inquiry was prompted by the FBI’s mishandling of the Larry Nassar case, which exposed numerous deficiencies in the agency’s handling of child sexual abuse allegations. The report flagged 42 cases to the FBI, noting significant concerns, including cases with no evidence of recent investigative activity.

FBI’s Response and Challenges

In response, a senior FBI official acknowledged the bureau’s mistakes but emphasized that most work in child abuse investigations is conducted appropriately. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the bureau has implemented new policies and processes to address these issues. The FBI reiterated its commitment to safeguarding children and noted that these investigations are among its most critical and demanding tasks.

Despite the admissions, the official highlighted the considerable challenges faced by agents, including an overwhelming workload, a surge in tips, the use of encrypted technology by offenders, and budget constraints.

Ongoing Efforts and Improvements

The report’s findings are part of a broader examination into the FBI’s handling of sexual abuse cases, specifically following the shortcomings in investigating allegations against Nassar. The failure to act promptly allowed Nassar to continue his abuse for months before his arrest in 2016.

The FBI is now focused on improving its practices to ensure more effective and timely responses to child sexual abuse cases, reaffirming its commitment to high standards in protecting vulnerable children.

(With inputs from online sources)

