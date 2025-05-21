Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, originally from Gujarat, India, has been placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

FBI's Most Wanted: Indian Man Sought for 10-Year-Old Murder of Wife Remains on the Run

Ten years after the violent murder of a young woman in a Maryland donut shop, the man accused of killing her, her husband, is still missing.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, originally from Gujarat, India, has been placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of $250,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

A Quiet Night Turns Deadly

On April 12, 2015, Patel and his 21-year-old wife, Palak Patel, were working a night shift at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland. According to authorities, Patel attacked Palak in the back room of the store using a large kitchen knife.

After the attack, he walked to the apartment he shared with Palak. He collected some cash and a few personal belongings, then took a taxi. The last confirmed sighting of him was in Newark, New Jersey.

The next day, a local arrest warrant was issued in Anne Arundel County. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

On April 20, 2015, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore, charging Patel with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

A Life Cut Short by Domestic Violence

Investigators believe the couple had been having disagreements. Their visas had expired a month before the incident, and Palak reportedly wanted to return to India, something Patel did not agree with.

Palak was working every day to support herself in the United States and to help her family in India. Police Chief Amal E Awad described her as determined and hardworking.

Though she was pursuing a master’s degree in commerce, Palak had a different dream. She wanted to become a teacher and had a deep love for children.

“As long as Bhadreshkumar Patel remains free, continuing to elude law enforcement, no intimate partner involved with this evil degenerate will be safe,” said Awad in a statement to The Baltimore Banner. “Our focus is not only on locating Palak’s killer but also on understanding the circumstances that led to her tragic murder.”

WANTED—considered armed and extremely dangerous! Help the #FBI find one of our Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. If you have any information on Patel, a 34-year-old wanted for the violent murder of his wife, contact the FBI. https://t.co/f4NEKw2Rvi pic.twitter.com/9TvpMPlIEp — FBI (@FBI) January 15, 2025

A Decade of Evasion

According to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Jonathan D. Shaffer, Patel struck his wife across the face with a large kitchen-style knife, causing severe trauma that resulted in her death.

Before leaving, he took his Indian passport, which suggests he may have had plans to flee the country. Authorities believe he could have either remained in the U.S. with distant relatives or possibly escaped to Canada in an attempt to return to India.

Patel was not added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list until 2017.

“The extremely violent nature of the crimes allegedly committed by Bhadreshkumar Patel earned him a place on the FBI’s Top Ten List,” said FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson in a statement.

Despite a decade passing since the murder, Patel has continued to avoid capture. His name remains on the list, and justice for Palak is still pending.

