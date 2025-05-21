Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • FBI’s Most Wanted: Indian Man Sought For 10-Year-Old Murder Of Wife Remains On The Run

FBI’s Most Wanted: Indian Man Sought For 10-Year-Old Murder Of Wife Remains On The Run

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, originally from Gujarat, India, has been placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

FBI’s Most Wanted: Indian Man Sought For 10-Year-Old Murder Of Wife Remains On The Run

FBI's Most Wanted: Indian Man Sought for 10-Year-Old Murder of Wife Remains on the Run


Ten years after the violent murder of a young woman in a Maryland donut shop, the man accused of killing her, her husband, is still missing.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, originally from Gujarat, India, has been placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of $250,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

A Quiet Night Turns Deadly

On April 12, 2015, Patel and his 21-year-old wife, Palak Patel, were working a night shift at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland. According to authorities, Patel attacked Palak in the back room of the store using a large kitchen knife.

After the attack, he walked to the apartment he shared with Palak. He collected some cash and a few personal belongings, then took a taxi. The last confirmed sighting of him was in Newark, New Jersey.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The next day, a local arrest warrant was issued in Anne Arundel County. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

On April 20, 2015, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore, charging Patel with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

A Life Cut Short by Domestic Violence

Investigators believe the couple had been having disagreements. Their visas had expired a month before the incident, and Palak reportedly wanted to return to India, something Patel did not agree with.

Palak was working every day to support herself in the United States and to help her family in India. Police Chief Amal E Awad described her as determined and hardworking.

Though she was pursuing a master’s degree in commerce, Palak had a different dream. She wanted to become a teacher and had a deep love for children.

“As long as Bhadreshkumar Patel remains free, continuing to elude law enforcement, no intimate partner involved with this evil degenerate will be safe,” said Awad in a statement to The Baltimore Banner. “Our focus is not only on locating Palak’s killer but also on understanding the circumstances that led to her tragic murder.”

A Decade of Evasion

According to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Jonathan D. Shaffer, Patel struck his wife across the face with a large kitchen-style knife, causing severe trauma that resulted in her death.

Before leaving, he took his Indian passport, which suggests he may have had plans to flee the country. Authorities believe he could have either remained in the U.S. with distant relatives or possibly escaped to Canada in an attempt to return to India.

Patel was not added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list until 2017.

“The extremely violent nature of the crimes allegedly committed by Bhadreshkumar Patel earned him a place on the FBI’s Top Ten List,” said FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson in a statement.

Despite a decade passing since the murder, Patel has continued to avoid capture. His name remains on the list, and justice for Palak is still pending.

ALSO READ: Trump Tells Reporter To ‘Get Out of Here’ After Question On Qatari Private Jet Use

 

Filed under

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel fbi US

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand