In a crucial revelation, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine can cause paralysis, namely the Gullain-Barre syndrome within 42 days of the jab.

“Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship,” it said.

The FDA will announce revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 Vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination,” reported CNN based on a statement by the FDA.

No serious side-effects have been found in the cases of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna whose jabs will be imported by Indian pharmaceutical company Cipla that was allowed by the Indian government a month ago.

As many as 100 preliminary reports reveal GBS syndrome due to Janssen vaccine although 12.8 million of them were administered.

The US drug regulator further added that it is a serious illness that leads to the immune system damaging nerve cells causing muscle weakness and quite often, paralysis.

It can cause fatal damage in a person’s body leading to difficulties in day to day activities like walking, speaking, chewing or swallowing. Double vision, bowel or bladder control problems are also possible.

The FDA advised that people should get immediate medical attention if they feel tingling in the arms and legs, especially if it spreads.

Not so long ago, this year, the Center for Diseases Control (CDC) and FDA had temporarily stopped the use of the vaccine after discovering a complication related to a rare kind of blood clotting. The restriction was lifted after confirming that the risks were low and was allegedly slated to be arriving in July.