FDA’s Top Vaccine Official Quits, Slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Spreading ‘Misinformation’ on Vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine official has stepped down, issuing a strong rebuke against misinformation influencing public health policy. Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, announced his resignation in a letter to Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner. He plans to retire by April 5.

A Clash Over Vaccine Safety

In his letter, obtained by The Associated Press, Marks expressed frustration over attempts to address concerns raised by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding vaccine safety.

“It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies,” Marks wrote.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has not responded to requests for comment. According to a former FDA official, who spoke anonymously, Marks was given the option to resign or be fired by Kennedy.

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, previously assured the Senate health committee that he would not alter existing vaccine recommendations. However, since assuming his role, he has pledged to reevaluate childhood vaccine safety despite overwhelming scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness.

Operation Warp Speed and Trump’s Influence

Marks played a key role in the rapid approval of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. He was instrumental in developing “Operation Warp Speed,” a Trump administration initiative to accelerate vaccine development. The program significantly reduced the typical timeline for vaccine production.

Despite its success, former President Donald Trump criticized the FDA for not approving COVID-19 vaccines sooner, believing an earlier rollout could have secured his reelection.

Fallout and Public Health Concerns

The resignation has sparked concern among medical experts. Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia condemned Marks’ departure, stating, “RFK Jr.’s firing of Peter Marks because he wouldn’t bend a knee to his misinformation campaign now allows the fox to guard the hen house. It’s a sad day for America’s children.”

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf echoed these concerns, warning that Marks’ resignation highlights “an unprecedented assault on scientific truth that has adversely impacted public health.”

The turmoil comes amid broader disruptions at HHS, including plans to lay off 10,000 employees and dismantle agencies overseeing billions in public health funding. Kennedy has called the department an inefficient “sprawling bureaucracy” and criticized its 82,000 workers for declining health outcomes in the U.S.

Rising Public Health Threats

In his letter, Marks underscored the dangers of undermining vaccine confidence. He pointed to the ongoing measles outbreak as a cautionary example.

“The ongoing multistate measles outbreak that is particularly severe in Texas reminds us of what happens when confidence in well-established science underlying public health and well-being is undermined,” he wrote.

The outbreak, already affecting Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Ohio, has infected over 370 people. Public health officials warn that if it spreads to other unvaccinated communities, the outbreak could persist for a year, jeopardizing the U.S.’s status in controlling the disease.

Marks’ departure signals a troubling shift in public health leadership, with experts fearing further erosion of trust in vaccines and scientific research.

