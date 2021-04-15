Dhaka: Aacross the country Police have been instructed about the violance of the Islamice Fundamentalust gruop name Hefazote Islam. In addition to vigilance, posts with light machine guns (LMGs) and Chinese rifles are being set up at police stations and outposts. Police members are always kept ready at the check post made of sandbags. Initially, such posts were seen in Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Faridpur and Narayanganj, but this week it has been increased. It was learned on Tuesday that LMG posts have been set up in 14 police stations in the southern part of Dhaka metropolis, Rangpur and Rajshahi metropolitan police stations. The police will set up posts in the police stations or establishments which are considered to be at risk. Due to this, the number of LMG posts may increase gradually. Strict instructions have been issued that police installations will not be allowed to be attacked in any way. Although LMG posts have not been set up, there are search posts in Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Bogra, Satkhira, Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Barisal, Narsingdi and Comilla. Additional security measures have been taken in police stations across the country. The alert will continue until further notice. IGP said to strengthen the security of the police.IGP Benazir Ahmed told reporters, “The security of Hefazat-e-Islam movement-centric police stations has been enhanced in different parts of the country, including Sylhet.” This measure has been implemented to avoid untoward incidents and to ensure the safety of weapons. According to police sources, after the various destructive activities and violence of Hefazat-e-Islam in Brahmanbaria from March 26 to 27, the police took extensive security measures at various police stations, outposts and other police installations. 26 LMG checkposts were set up in all police station buildings, police outposts and camps including the police super office. Additional Superintendent of Police. Raich Uddin (Crime and Administration) said, “Heavy weapons have been provided at these security checkposts.” At the same time, the police have taken a cautious stance in the incident of spreading rumors in Saltha of Faridpur. LMG posts have been set up in all police stations. A check post has also been set up in Sylhet metropolis due to the sabotage of Hefazat. Additional Deputy Commissioner (DB and Media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police BM Ashraf Ullah Taher said LMG posts have been set up in front of each installation by making bunkers with sandbags to deal with unwanted situations. Police have set up such posts in seven police stations in Narayanganj. Surveillance has also been intensified on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway due to widespread sabotage, said Superintendent of Police Zaidul Alam. LMG posts have been set up in all police stations of Rangpur metropolis since Sunday. Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus said special posts have been set up for the security of the police station. Similar posts have been set up in seven police stations of Motijheel and Wari divisions of Dhaka metropolis since Sunday. Motijheel Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Nurul Islam said Motijheel Division Motijheel Police Station, Sabujbagh Police Station, Khilgaon Police Station, Paltan Model Police Station, Rampura Police Station, Mugda Police Station and Shahjahanpur Police Station were set up with sandbags. Has been kept. Due to the current situation and additional security of the police station, heavy weapons have been installed in the police stations a few days ago. Security has been beefed up with police personnel at various points. Police headquarters sources said that the police headquarters had given instructions to increase security last week. Attacks on police installations will not be allowed in any way. Initially, the program was flexible in sabotage, but now the police will be in a tough position. Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG-Media) Sohail Rana said, “We have witnessed barbaric attacks on people’s lives and property in different parts of the country in recent times. Destruction has also been carried out on government installations including police stations and outposts. Police are on high alert to prevent any recurrence of such violence. As part of this, the security of police installations including police stations has been enhanced.