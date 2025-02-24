Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Federal Agencies Tell Workers To Pause Reply To Musk Threat

Federal Agencies Tell Workers To Pause Reply To Musk Threat

Recent directives from Elon Musk’s government efficiency office have sparked confusion and panic among federal employees. Musk, appointed by the Trump administration to oversee workforce efficiency, sent emails demanding that employees justify their jobs or face potential dismissal.

Federal Agencies Tell Workers To Pause Reply To Musk Threat

Bipartisan criticism of Musk's approach


Recent directives from Elon Musk’s government efficiency office have sparked confusion and panic among federal employees. Musk, appointed by the Trump administration to oversee workforce efficiency, sent emails demanding that employees justify their jobs or face potential dismissal. However, several U.S. government agencies, including the Pentagon and Department of Justice (DOJ), have advised workers to hold off on responding to the controversial request, citing legal and autonomy concerns.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Federal Agencies Push Back

The situation became chaotic after Musk’s office sent emails to more than 2 million federal workers, asking them to submit five bullet points detailing their accomplishments from the previous week. The email threatened that failure to comply would be treated as resignation. However, agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD) and DOJ, quickly intervened.

The Pentagon, for example, instructed employees to “pause” their responses, clarifying that performance reviews would be handled according to the DoD’s own procedures. The DOJ also advised staff not to engage with the email until further clarification was provided. Department heads at both agencies expressed concerns that responding could trigger legal and ethical violations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal and Ethical Concerns Prompt Delays

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) initially directed its staff to respond, but by Sunday night, the agency walked back its guidance, advising workers to hold off on answering. HHS promised further clarification by the following Monday.

At NASA, managers worked quickly to create their own internal guidance, navigating the legal complexities surrounding Musk’s request. The overall response has left federal workers uncertain about how to proceed, creating a climate of stress and confusion within the workforce.

Unlawful Directive Sparks Union Opposition

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), representing around 800,000 federal workers, strongly condemned Musk’s directive. In a letter to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the union argued that the demand lacked legal authority and accused Musk of attempting to bully hardworking public servants. AFGE President Everett Kelley urged OPM to rescind the email and issue an apology.

Ethical Concerns and Legal Pitfalls

With no direct authority to fire federal employees, Musk’s request raised questions about the legitimacy of the directive. DOJ officials, concerned about potential ethics violations, advised staff against responding to Musk’s email. As a special government employee and adviser to Trump, Musk lacks the formal power to terminate federal workers, heightening concerns that the directive could violate established government protocols.

Mixed Reactions from Politicians

The backlash against Musk’s directive has not been limited to federal employees and unions. Lawmakers across the political spectrum have expressed concerns about the tone and practicality of the demand. Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah called for more compassion in the approach, emphasizing that cuts could be made without mistreating federal workers. He urged Musk to consider the real-life impact of his actions on federal employees and their families.

The Role of the DOGE Initiative

Musk’s job justification directive comes in the wake of President Trump’s praise for the federal workforce transformation initiative known as DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). DOGE aims to streamline government operations, reduce the size of the workforce, and focus on essential positions. While Trump has expressed support for Musk’s efforts, the swift and aggressive tactics have drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle.

What’s Next for Federal Workers?

As confusion continues to swirl around Musk’s directive, federal employees await further guidance from their agencies. The legal complexities and ethical questions surrounding the request highlight the challenges of reforming a massive bureaucracy. For now, government workers are left in limbo, unsure of how—or whether—to respond.

Filed under

Elon Musk Federal Agencies

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Benefits Of Mindfulness Meditation In Daily Life

The Benefits Of Mindfulness Meditation In Daily Life

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be...

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions...

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Entertainment

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine