Federal Agencies Tell Workers To Pause Reply To Musk Threat

Recent directives from Elon Musk’s government efficiency office have sparked confusion and panic among federal employees. Musk, appointed by the Trump administration to oversee workforce efficiency, sent emails demanding that employees justify their jobs or face potential dismissal. However, several U.S. government agencies, including the Pentagon and Department of Justice (DOJ), have advised workers to hold off on responding to the controversial request, citing legal and autonomy concerns.

Federal Agencies Push Back

The situation became chaotic after Musk’s office sent emails to more than 2 million federal workers, asking them to submit five bullet points detailing their accomplishments from the previous week. The email threatened that failure to comply would be treated as resignation. However, agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD) and DOJ, quickly intervened.

The Pentagon, for example, instructed employees to “pause” their responses, clarifying that performance reviews would be handled according to the DoD’s own procedures. The DOJ also advised staff not to engage with the email until further clarification was provided. Department heads at both agencies expressed concerns that responding could trigger legal and ethical violations.

Legal and Ethical Concerns Prompt Delays

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) initially directed its staff to respond, but by Sunday night, the agency walked back its guidance, advising workers to hold off on answering. HHS promised further clarification by the following Monday.

At NASA, managers worked quickly to create their own internal guidance, navigating the legal complexities surrounding Musk’s request. The overall response has left federal workers uncertain about how to proceed, creating a climate of stress and confusion within the workforce.

Unlawful Directive Sparks Union Opposition

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), representing around 800,000 federal workers, strongly condemned Musk’s directive. In a letter to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the union argued that the demand lacked legal authority and accused Musk of attempting to bully hardworking public servants. AFGE President Everett Kelley urged OPM to rescind the email and issue an apology.

Ethical Concerns and Legal Pitfalls

With no direct authority to fire federal employees, Musk’s request raised questions about the legitimacy of the directive. DOJ officials, concerned about potential ethics violations, advised staff against responding to Musk’s email. As a special government employee and adviser to Trump, Musk lacks the formal power to terminate federal workers, heightening concerns that the directive could violate established government protocols.

Mixed Reactions from Politicians

The backlash against Musk’s directive has not been limited to federal employees and unions. Lawmakers across the political spectrum have expressed concerns about the tone and practicality of the demand. Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah called for more compassion in the approach, emphasizing that cuts could be made without mistreating federal workers. He urged Musk to consider the real-life impact of his actions on federal employees and their families.

The Role of the DOGE Initiative

Musk’s job justification directive comes in the wake of President Trump’s praise for the federal workforce transformation initiative known as DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). DOGE aims to streamline government operations, reduce the size of the workforce, and focus on essential positions. While Trump has expressed support for Musk’s efforts, the swift and aggressive tactics have drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle.

What’s Next for Federal Workers?

As confusion continues to swirl around Musk’s directive, federal employees await further guidance from their agencies. The legal complexities and ethical questions surrounding the request highlight the challenges of reforming a massive bureaucracy. For now, government workers are left in limbo, unsure of how—or whether—to respond.