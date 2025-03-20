Federal Judge Blocks DOGE’s Access To Social Security Records: What To Know

A federal judge has slammed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for its unchecked access to millions of Americans’ Social Security records. In a scathing ruling, she ordered the agency to revoke access and erase all collected data.

A federal judge in Maryland has issued a temporary order blocking the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing millions of Americans’ Social security records stored by the Social Security Administration (SSA). The decision, handed down on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander, raises serious concerns about DOGE’s unrestricted access to personally identifiable information.

Judge Criticizes DOGE’s Unchecked Data Collection

In a strongly worded 137-page opinion, Judge Hollander sharply criticized DOGE’s broad reach into SSA’s data systems. She ordered the immediate revocation of the agency’s access and mandated the deletion of any personal information already obtained.

“The DOGE Team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion,” Hollander wrote. “It has launched a search for the proverbial needle in the haystack, without any concrete knowledge that the needle is actually in the haystack.”

The SSA’s records contain highly sensitive information, including Social Security numbers, medical and mental health records, bank details, and earnings history. The ruling effectively bars DOGE from utilizing this data without stringent oversight.

Accessing Social Security Records and Privacy Concerns

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by a coalition of government unions, supported by the left-leaning legal organization Democracy Forward. The plaintiffs argued that DOGE’s access to SSA’s database violated privacy laws and disregarded agency protocols.

In her decision, Hollander noted that the government had “not even attempted” to justify DOGE’s sweeping access to private records. Instead, the agency repeatedly cited its mission to combat fraud and streamline bureaucracy as the rationale for its data collection efforts.

DOJ’s Argument and Court’s Rebuttal on Social Security Records

The Department of Justice (DOJ) contended that issuing a temporary restraining order would obstruct President Trump’s policy agenda, particularly his efforts to downsize the federal government. However, Hollander dismissed this argument, stating:

“Its method of doing so is tantamount to hitting a fly with a sledgehammer.”

She further instructed DOJ attorneys to provide a detailed explanation justifying why each DOGE agent or affiliate requires nonanonymized access to personally identifiable information.

Democracy Forward Applauds Ruling

While the ruling does not completely prohibit DOGE from accessing SSA data, it imposes strict conditions. Hollander stated that DOGE may receive redacted or anonymized data, provided that its agents undergo all necessary training on privacy laws and regulations governing SSA systems.

Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, hailed the court’s decision as a victory for accountability and privacy rights.

“The court recognized the real and immediate dangers of DOGE’s reckless actions and took action to stop it,” Perryman said. “Forcing DOGE to delete every trace of the data it unlawfully accessed is what accountability demands.”

