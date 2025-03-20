Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Federal Judge Blocks DOGE’s Access To Social Security Records: What To Know

Federal Judge Blocks DOGE’s Access To Social Security Records: What To Know

A federal judge has slammed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for its unchecked access to millions of Americans’ Social Security records. In a scathing ruling, she ordered the agency to revoke access and erase all collected data.

Federal Judge Blocks DOGE’s Access To Social Security Records: What To Know

A judge blocks DOGE from accessing Social Security data, citing privacy concerns. Ruling mandates deletion of unlawfully obtained records.


A federal judge in Maryland has issued a temporary order blocking the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing millions of Americans’ Social security records stored by the Social Security Administration (SSA). The decision, handed down on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander, raises serious concerns about DOGE’s unrestricted access to personally identifiable information.

Judge Criticizes DOGE’s Unchecked Data Collection

In a strongly worded 137-page opinion, Judge Hollander sharply criticized DOGE’s broad reach into SSA’s data systems. She ordered the immediate revocation of the agency’s access and mandated the deletion of any personal information already obtained.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The DOGE Team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion,” Hollander wrote. “It has launched a search for the proverbial needle in the haystack, without any concrete knowledge that the needle is actually in the haystack.”

The SSA’s records contain highly sensitive information, including Social Security numbers, medical and mental health records, bank details, and earnings history. The ruling effectively bars DOGE from utilizing this data without stringent oversight.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Accessing Social Security Records and Privacy Concerns

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by a coalition of government unions, supported by the left-leaning legal organization Democracy Forward. The plaintiffs argued that DOGE’s access to SSA’s database violated privacy laws and disregarded agency protocols.

In her decision, Hollander noted that the government had “not even attempted” to justify DOGE’s sweeping access to private records. Instead, the agency repeatedly cited its mission to combat fraud and streamline bureaucracy as the rationale for its data collection efforts.

DOJ’s Argument and Court’s Rebuttal on Social Security Records

The Department of Justice (DOJ) contended that issuing a temporary restraining order would obstruct President Trump’s policy agenda, particularly his efforts to downsize the federal government. However, Hollander dismissed this argument, stating:

“Its method of doing so is tantamount to hitting a fly with a sledgehammer.”

She further instructed DOJ attorneys to provide a detailed explanation justifying why each DOGE agent or affiliate requires nonanonymized access to personally identifiable information.

Democracy Forward Applauds Ruling

While the ruling does not completely prohibit DOGE from accessing SSA data, it imposes strict conditions. Hollander stated that DOGE may receive redacted or anonymized data, provided that its agents undergo all necessary training on privacy laws and regulations governing SSA systems.

Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, hailed the court’s decision as a victory for accountability and privacy rights.

“The court recognized the real and immediate dangers of DOGE’s reckless actions and took action to stop it,” Perryman said. “Forcing DOGE to delete every trace of the data it unlawfully accessed is what accountability demands.”

Also  Read: Trump Signs Executive Order To Fuly Dismantle Department Of Education: “We’re Going To Eliminate It”

Filed under

DOGE Social Security Records

newsx

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Region
newsx

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success
Trump signs executive ord

Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Critical Minerals Production and Secure Ukrainian Rare Earth Deal
newsx

Meet Thansingh Ki Pathshala A.k.a Police Uncle: Police Constable Educates Financially Weaker Children For Free
Elon Musk names the three

Elon Musk Reveals The Three Smartest People In World—List Includes A Fierce Rival
A judge blocks DOGE from

Federal Judge Blocks DOGE’s Access To Social Security Records: What To Know
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Region

4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Region

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Critical Minerals Production and Secure Ukrainian Rare Earth Deal

Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost Critical Minerals Production and Secure Ukrainian Rare Earth Deal

Meet Thansingh Ki Pathshala A.k.a Police Uncle: Police Constable Educates Financially Weaker Children For Free

Meet Thansingh Ki Pathshala A.k.a Police Uncle: Police Constable Educates Financially Weaker Children For Free

Elon Musk Reveals The Three Smartest People In World—List Includes A Fierce Rival

Elon Musk Reveals The Three Smartest People In World—List Includes A Fierce Rival

Entertainment

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert In Paris

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival