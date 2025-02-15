Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk’s Team from U.S. Treasury Access but Allows Other Agency Records

A federal judge has extended a block preventing Elon Musk’s government cost-cutting team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), from accessing U.S. Treasury Department payment systems.

A federal judge has extended a block preventing Elon Musk’s government cost-cutting team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), from accessing U.S. Treasury Department payment systems. However, a separate ruling has allowed DOGE to access records from the departments of Labor and Health, as well as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Background: Musk’s Role in Government Overhaul

Since former President Donald Trump returned to office last month, Musk has been leading a controversial effort to eliminate what he deems “wasteful spending” within federal agencies. As part of this initiative, DOGE has been tasked with reviewing government expenditures and restructuring various departments.

The move has sparked widespread legal battles, with Democratic state attorneys general, unions, and nonprofits filing lawsuits to block DOGE from accessing sensitive data and decision-making power.

Key Court Decisions

Treasury Department Access Blocked

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in Manhattan has extended an order preventing DOGE from using Treasury systems that handle trillions of dollars in payments. This decision comes in response to concerns raised by 19 Democratic state attorneys general, who argue that:

DOGE lacks the legal authority to access these financial systems.

Musk’s involvement could disrupt funding for essential services, including health clinics and education programs.

Treasury systems contain sensitive personal information on millions of Americans.

While the judge has not yet ruled on a longer-lasting preliminary injunction, the extension signals continued legal resistance to Musk’s oversight of federal funds.

DOGE Granted Access to Health, Labor, and Consumer Financial Records

In a separate ruling, U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington allowed DOGE to access records from:

The Department of Health and Human Services

The Department of Labor

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Judge Bates acknowledged that DOGE functions as a government agency in this context, which legally permits it to obtain records for its efficiency review. However, he noted inconsistencies in the government’s position, describing DOGE as a “Goldilocks entity”—not an agency when it is burdensome, but an agency when convenient.

Political and Legal Reactions

The ruling has intensified the ongoing legal battle over Musk’s role in government restructuring.

Democratic Attorneys General Sue Musk and Trump

A coalition of Democratic attorneys general has filed a lawsuit alleging that:

Musk’s appointment as head of DOGE is unconstitutional.

DOGE is unlawfully accessing and using government data.

Musk should be barred from making personnel or budgetary decisions.

Musk and Trump Allies Respond

Musk and his supporters have celebrated Judge Bates’ ruling, with Musk reposting a message on X (formerly Twitter) calling it “a HUGE win.”

Meanwhile, Trump allies have suggested impeaching judges who have ruled against DOGE, though Trump himself has stated he will comply with court orders.

Student Privacy Concerns and Further Legal Challenges

In another ongoing case, Judge Randolph Moss is considering a request from the University of California Student Association to extend a block on DOGE from accessing Department of Education systems. The group argues that allowing DOGE access would violate privacy and administrative laws.

Moss, who was appointed by Barack Obama, is expected to rule on the matter by Monday.

As Musk and the Trump administration push forward with government downsizing, the legal battles surrounding DOGE continue to escalate. The rulings so far show a divided judicial response—while access to financial systems has been restricted, Musk’s team is gaining ground in reviewing agency records. The outcome of these legal fights could significantly impact how the federal government operates under the current administration.

