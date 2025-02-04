Federal Judge Extends Block On Trump’s Funding Freeze Amid Legal Challenges

This decision comes after a legal challenge from advocacy groups and 22 states, with two nationwide temporary restraining orders now halting the policy.

A U.S. District Judge, Loren AliKhan, has extended the pause on the Trump administration’s plan to freeze federal loans, grants, and other financial assistance, following a legal challenge from advocacy groups. Judge AliKhan, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, described the funding freeze as “catastrophic” for organizations designed to serve the public interest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The controversy stems from an executive order issued by the Trump administration, directing agencies to freeze funding as part of efforts to comply with his policies on immigration, climate change, and diversity. This move created confusion among recipients of federal funds and sparked multiple legal challenges, with the groups asserting that the freeze would harm their operations.

Last week, Judge AliKhan had issued a temporary pause on the freeze, which was initially set to expire on Monday. During a federal court hearing in Washington, D.C., AliKhan granted an extension, stating that the freeze would have a detrimental impact on organizations that rely on federal grants for their work.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Two Nationwide Temporary Restraining Orders Issued

In addition to AliKhan’s ruling, a federal judge in Rhode Island had already issued a similar temporary restraining order on Friday, effectively creating two nationwide pauses on the policy. This decision followed a lawsuit led by 22 states and the District of Columbia. The litigation was triggered by a memo issued by the acting head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which called for a suspension of funding while clarifying the implementation of Trump’s executive orders.

Despite the OMB withdrawing the memo on Wednesday, lawyers for the advocacy groups argued that the funding freeze policy still remained in effect, causing significant challenges for recipients of federal grants. Kevin Friedl, a lawyer for Democracy Forward, emphasized that the policy was still causing harm to organizations trying to access federal funding.

The Trump administration, however, has maintained that the president has the legal authority to direct funding priorities under the executive orders, which have not been challenged in the lawsuits. Daniel Schwei, representing the Justice Department, argued that the president had the right to supervise and direct agencies involved in funding distribution.

The legal battle continues as the courts evaluate the broader implications of the funding freeze and its potential effects on public interest organizations across the country.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Sovereign Wealth Fund: What Is It All About?