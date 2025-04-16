Who is Judge James Boasberg?

In a rare legal showdown, Federal Judge James Boasberg found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt for deporting Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador in defiance of a court order. The clash centers on the administration’s use of the 1789 Alien Enemies Act — a dormant wartime law now thrust into the spotlight.

A federal judge, James Boasberg, has determined that there is probable cause to find the Trump administration in criminal contempt of court over the removal of Venezuelan migrants in defiance of a judicial order. The migrants had been sent to El Salvador despite a court injunction, prompting the judge to issue a strongly worded, 46-page opinion condemning the administration’s actions.

In the decision released Wednesday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the administration’s conduct on March 15 showed a “willful disregard” for his explicit directive that barred the transfer of certain noncitizens under the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime-era law.

“The Constitution does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders — especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it,” Boasberg wrote.

A Rare Use of the 1789 Alien Enemies Act Sparks Legal Showdown

The case emerged after President Trump issued a proclamation in March invoking the Alien Enemies Act, a law passed in 1789 and rarely used in modern times. The proclamation sought the immediate deportation of Venezuelans alleged to be members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The plaintiffs, a group of Venezuelan migrants, challenged the legality of their removal under the 200-year-old statute. Judge Boasberg responded swiftly: he barred their deportation for 14 days and held an emergency hearing, instructing government attorneys in person to return any migrants already in transit to El Salvador back to the U.S.

Following this, he issued a written order preventing any deportation of noncitizens under the Alien Enemies Act. Importantly, the injunction did not prohibit the administration from deporting individuals under other existing immigration laws.

Planes Landed in El Salvador Despite Clear Oral and Written Court Orders

Despite these orders, planes carrying Venezuelan migrants landed in El Salvador, where most of them were reportedly transferred to the country’s Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT). Boasberg stated that both his oral and written instructions were ignored.

In his ruling, Boasberg noted that public remarks by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele gave the impression that the deportations were “deliberately and gleefully” carried out in defiance of his court.“Defendants provide no convincing reason to avoid the conclusion that appears obvious from the above factual recitation: that they deliberately flouted this court’s written order and, separately, its oral command that explicitly delineated what compliance entailed,” the judge wrote.

Who Ordered the Flights? Still Unclear

Boasberg acknowledged that it remains unclear who specifically authorized the continuation of the flights to El Salvador. During the last hearing, a Justice Department attorney named two Department of Homeland Security officials and one State Department official as contacts after the judge issued his order. However, the attorney said he did not know who made the final call to proceed with the deportations.

Boasberg suggested that he may call live witnesses under oath to determine who issued the order.

Government Accused of Stonewalling and Obstruction

Throughout the proceedings, the judge criticized the Trump administration for what he described as “increasing obstructionism” and refusal to answer basic questions. The administration did not acknowledge a mistake, explain what happened, or provide a plan to address it.

Boasberg found that the government had “stonewalled” the inquiry into whether noncitizens who were removable solely under Trump’s proclamation were transferred out of U.S. custody after his order took effect.

Supreme Court Weighs In, But James Boasberg Says Contempt Issue Remains

Late last month, the Supreme Court weighed in, ruling that the Trump administration could resume deporting alleged Tren de Aragua members under the Alien Enemies Act, but only if due process was provided. The Court also directed that migrants challenging such deportations must file habeas petitions in the district where they are detained, which in this case is Texas, not Washington, D.C.

Despite this, Boasberg made it clear that the contempt proceedings remain valid.

“The Supreme Court’s order does not affect — let alone moot — the compliance inquiry presently teed up here,” Boasberg wrote.

Judge James Boasberg Rejects Trump Administration’s State-Secrets Defense

In a bid to limit Boasberg’s inquiry, the Trump administration attempted to invoke the state-secrets privilege, arguing that disclosing flight details would reveal sensitive diplomatic or operational information. The judge was not convinced.

“It is exceedingly doubtful that the privilege applies here,” Boasberg said, clarifying that he was only seeking basic facts like passenger numbers and transfer timelines — not diplomatic agreements or national security matters.

“The Court is skeptical that such information rises to the level of a state secret.”

Judge Dismisses Claims That Order Overstepped Presidential Authority

The Trump administration also argued that the judge’s order encroached on presidential powers under Article II of the Constitution. Boasberg rejected that claim.

“It in no way invaded any Article II powers, despite defendants’ effort to incant new ones into existence,” he wrote. “In any event, even if the TRO did somehow overstep the court’s Article III power, defendants cannot now evade a contempt charge on that basis.”

Who is Judge James Boasberg?

James E. “Jeb” Boasberg became the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court on March 17, 2023. He was first appointed to the District Court in March 2011. A native of Washington, D.C., Chief Judge Boasberg graduated from St. Albans School in 1981. He went on to earn a B.A. in History, magna cum laude, from Yale College in 1985, where he was also a member of the basketball team.

He continued his studies at Oxford University, receiving a Master of Studies in Modern European History in 1986, and later earned his J.D. from Yale Law School in 1990.

Following law school, Chief Judge Boasberg clerked for Judge Dorothy W. Nelson on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He then practiced as a litigation associate at Keker & Van Nest in San Francisco (1991–1994) and later at Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd & Evans in Washington, D.C. (1995–1996).

In 1996, he joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, where he served for over five years, focusing primarily on homicide prosecutions.

Chief Judge Boasberg was appointed as an Associate Judge of the D.C. Superior Court in September 2002. There, he presided over cases in the Civil and Criminal Divisions as well as the Domestic Violence Branch until his elevation to the federal bench in 2011.

Also Read: US Slaps 245% Tariffs On Chinese Imports Amid Escalating Trade War, Cites National Security Concerns