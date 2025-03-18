Home
Who Is Theodore Chuang? Federal Judge Slams Trump Admin’s Move to Dismantle USAID, Blocks Elon Musk’s Cuts

A federal judge has blocked further cuts to USAID, ruling that its dismantling likely violated the Constitution. The decision halts Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from curtailing the agency’s operations.

Who Is Theodore Chuang? Federal Judge Slams Trump Admin’s Move to Dismantle USAID, Blocks Elon Musk’s Cuts

A federal judge blocks USAID cuts, ruling them unconstitutional, halting Elon Musk’s agency overhaul and restoring employee access.


Federal judge, Theodore Chuang, ruled on Tuesday that the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) likely violated the Constitution, blocking further cuts by billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang, presiding in Maryland, issued an order preventing the Trump administration from proceeding with additional reductions to the agency. The ruling mandates the restoration of email and computer access for all USAID employees, including those who had been placed on administrative leave.

Judge Chuang’s Ruling

In his decision, Judge Chuang emphasized the constitutional concerns surrounding the move to dismantle USAID. “The actions taken to reduce USAID’s operations raise significant constitutional questions, warranting immediate judicial intervention,” Chuang stated.

The judge’s ruling effectively puts a halt to the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to curtail USAID’s functions, at least for the time being.

Federal Judge Theodore Chuang Restores Employee Access

The court order also ensures that all USAID employees regain access to their work emails and computer systems. This directive applies even to those who had been placed on administrative leave amid the restructuring efforts.

“The abrupt disconnection of USAID personnel from their official communication channels was both disruptive and unjustified,” Chuang noted in his ruling.

Who Is Federal Judge Theodore Chuang?

Judge Theodore D. Chuang serves on the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, based at the Greenbelt courthouse. Nominated by President Obama on September 25, 2013, he was confirmed and received his commission on May 2, 2014.

Before his judicial appointment, Chuang held key legal roles, serving as Deputy General Counsel (2011–2014) and Associate General Counsel (2009–2011) at the Department of Homeland Security. He also worked as Chief Investigative Counsel for the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce in 2009 and as Deputy Chief Investigative Counsel for the House Oversight Committee (2007–2009). From 2004 to 2007, he practiced law at WilmerHale in Washington, D.C.

Earlier in his career, Chuang served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts (1998–2004) and as a trial attorney in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division (1995–1998). He began his legal journey clerking for Judge Dorothy W. Nelson on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

