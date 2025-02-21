Female Admirers Crowd In Courtroom As UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Appears Before A Judge

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom wearing a bulletproof vest. His court appearance on Friday, February 21, drew significant attention, not just from legal observers but also from a crowd of young female admirers who gathered to watch the proceedings.

The 26-year-old suspect, facing murder and terrorism charges in New York state, was dressed in a black protective vest over a green cable knit sweater. His hands and legs were shackled as he stood before the judge. His defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, attempted to delay the case by requesting more time to file motions, but the request was denied.

Death Penalty Still Under Consideration

“They’re still deciding whether to seek the death penalty for Mr. Mangione,” Agnifilo stated, as reported by the New York Post. “That’s where our focus is.”

Despite the defense’s efforts, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro rejected the motion for a delay. Instead, he set a deadline of April 9 for the defense to submit court papers, with the District Attorney’s Office required to respond by April 14.

Supporters Fill the Courthouse

A striking aspect of the hearing was the large number of female supporters in the courtroom gallery. Outside the courthouse, demonstrators cheered loudly for Mangione, and their voices could even be heard inside the courtroom. The unusual level of public support for the accused has drawn widespread attention.

Legal Battles Continue on State and Federal Levels

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the state charges but has not yet entered a plea for the federal murder charges against him. A Manhattan grand jury has indicted him on 11 counts, including first-degree and second-degree murder under New York’s anti-terrorism laws. Additional charges related to weapons and forgery have also been filed against him.

According to his attorneys, Mangione is scheduled to appear in federal court on March 19. He faces a federal indictment that includes charges of murder using a firearm, two stalking offenses, and a firearms violation.

Following his arrest, Mangione released his first public statement, expressing gratitude to his supporters. “I am overwhelmed by and grateful for all the letters my supporters have written to me,” he said. The statement was published on a website created by his legal team, which aims to provide updates on the case and counter misinformation.