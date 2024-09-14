Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Fernando Gorriarán’s Last-Minute Goal Secures Tigres’ Victory Over Atlético de San Luis

Tigres UANL edged out Atlético de San Luis 1-0, thanks to a dramatic goal by Fernando Gorriarán in the 97th minute.

Fernando Gorriarán’s Last-Minute Goal Secures Tigres’ Victory Over Atlético de San Luis

In an exhilarating finish to the Jornada 7 match of the Apertura 2024, Tigres UANL edged out Atlético de San Luis 1-0, thanks to a dramatic goal by Fernando Gorriarán in the 97th minute. The game was notable not only for the last-minute victory but also for the return of Tigres’ goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán after a six-month absence.

Early Drama and VAR Controversy

The match started with a bang as Tigres looked poised to take an early lead. Just 28 seconds into the game, Uriel Antuna found the back of the net, but his goal was disallowed after a VAR review deemed him offside following a pass from French striker André-Pierre Gignac.

MUST READ | Von Miller’s Impressive Comeback: Veteran Pass Rusher Shows Signs of Old Form in Third Season with Buffalo Bills

Guzmán’s Heroics

Atlético de San Luis nearly capitalized on the disallowed goal when Javier Güémez unleashed a long-range shot. However, Guzmán showcased his skill with a one-handed save, keeping the scoreline intact and preventing Atlético from taking the lead.

Tigres’ Dominance and Red Card Impact

Despite Tigres controlling much of the game, the dynamics shifted when Juan Brunetta received a red card, reducing Tigres to ten men. This situation allowed Atlético de San Luis to push forward, though their attacking efforts lacked precision and clarity.

Atlético de San Luis failed to fully exploit their numerical advantage, and although Tigres opted for a more defensive approach, the visitors’ erratic passing squandered their chances.

Near Misses and Goalkeeping Excellence

Tigres continued to press, with Antuna delivering a cross from the right wing that found Gignac in a promising position. However, Gignac missed the opportunity to score, as he failed to make proper contact with the ball. Jesús Angulo also had a chance from distance, but Atlético goalkeeper made a crucial save to maintain the deadlock.

As the match seemed destined to end in a stalemate, Gorriarán delivered the decisive blow. In the dying moments of the game, he scored from a free kick in the 97th minute, securing the win for Tigres and ensuring they took home all three points.

Filed under

Apertura 2024 Atlético de San Luis Fernando Gorriarán Tigres VAR review

Also Read

Shimla Mosque Row: Trade Union Closes Markets in Manali Over Mosque Dispute Tensions

Shimla Mosque Row: Trade Union Closes Markets in Manali Over Mosque Dispute Tensions

Centre Renames Port Blair to “Sri Vijaya Puram” to Reflect Colonial Legacy Shift

Centre Renames Port Blair to “Sri Vijaya Puram” to Reflect Colonial Legacy Shift

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar Meets Virat Kohli On Chennai-Bound Flight | Photo

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar Meets Virat Kohli On Chennai-Bound Flight | Photo

West Bengal Senior Doctors Warn of Consequences Over Government’s Actions Against Junior Medics

West Bengal Senior Doctors Warn of Consequences Over Government’s Actions Against Junior Medics

JP Nadda Extends Hindi Diwas Greetings: A Tribute To India’s Linguistic Heritage

JP Nadda Extends Hindi Diwas Greetings: A Tribute To India’s Linguistic Heritage

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans For Respecting Her Privacy After Her Mother’s Death

Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans For Respecting Her Privacy After Her Mother’s Death

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow Start

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Nani’s Film Nears The End Of Its Run

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Nani’s Film Nears The End Of Its Run

Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Rip-Off Of A 2009 Film

Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Rip-Off Of A 2009 Film

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox