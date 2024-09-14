Fernando Gorriarán’s Last-Minute Goal Secures Tigres’ Victory Over Atlético de San Luis

Tigres UANL edged out Atlético de San Luis 1-0, thanks to a dramatic goal by Fernando Gorriarán in the 97th minute.

In an exhilarating finish to the Jornada 7 match of the Apertura 2024, Tigres UANL edged out Atlético de San Luis 1-0, thanks to a dramatic goal by Fernando Gorriarán in the 97th minute. The game was notable not only for the last-minute victory but also for the return of Tigres’ goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán after a six-month absence.

Early Drama and VAR Controversy

The match started with a bang as Tigres looked poised to take an early lead. Just 28 seconds into the game, Uriel Antuna found the back of the net, but his goal was disallowed after a VAR review deemed him offside following a pass from French striker André-Pierre Gignac.

Guzmán’s Heroics

Atlético de San Luis nearly capitalized on the disallowed goal when Javier Güémez unleashed a long-range shot. However, Guzmán showcased his skill with a one-handed save, keeping the scoreline intact and preventing Atlético from taking the lead.

Tigres’ Dominance and Red Card Impact

Despite Tigres controlling much of the game, the dynamics shifted when Juan Brunetta received a red card, reducing Tigres to ten men. This situation allowed Atlético de San Luis to push forward, though their attacking efforts lacked precision and clarity.

Atlético de San Luis failed to fully exploit their numerical advantage, and although Tigres opted for a more defensive approach, the visitors’ erratic passing squandered their chances.

Near Misses and Goalkeeping Excellence

Tigres continued to press, with Antuna delivering a cross from the right wing that found Gignac in a promising position. However, Gignac missed the opportunity to score, as he failed to make proper contact with the ball. Jesús Angulo also had a chance from distance, but Atlético goalkeeper made a crucial save to maintain the deadlock.

As the match seemed destined to end in a stalemate, Gorriarán delivered the decisive blow. In the dying moments of the game, he scored from a free kick in the 97th minute, securing the win for Tigres and ensuring they took home all three points.