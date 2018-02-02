Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, the eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro committed suicide on Thursday morning. Cuban reports suggested that Diaz-Balart committed suicide months after being treated for depression. He was often addressed as 'Fidelito' following the similarity in looks with his father, Fidel Castro. Earlier, Balart was also attended by several doctors for his treatment. He also ran Cuba's nuclear power program.

Fidel Castro’s son Diaz-Balart also served as the scientific advisor to the Cuban government and was the vice president of the country’s Academy of Sciences. Reports suggest that it is still unclear how he committed suicide. As per Cuban state media, Fidel “Fidelito” Castro Díaz-Balart was both his father’s namesake and cousin to the Miami exile politicians who bitterly opposed Castro. He had run Cuba’s nuclear power program until a dispute with his father.

Taking to his Twitter handle, CNN news reporter Oppmann said, “Fidelito Castro Diaz-Balart didn’t have much of a public profile. He was at the occasional scientific conference or diplomatic party and this infamous cigar dinner with Paris Hilton, one of the strangest events I have ever covered.”