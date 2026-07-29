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Home > World News > ‘Fight Bullets With Bullets’: PoK Protesters’ Defiance Grows As 20 Die In Pakistan Forces’ Firing

‘Fight Bullets With Bullets’: PoK Protesters’ Defiance Grows As 20 Die In Pakistan Forces’ Firing

PoK protests intensify as at least 20 protesters are reportedly killed in a security crackdown, while women vow to fight back and Khawaja Asif calls protesters “enemies of Pakistan.”

PoK protests intensify as 20 protesters are reportedly killed (Image: X)
PoK protests intensify as 20 protesters are reportedly killed (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 08:58 IST

More than 20 people have already been killed in PoK by the protesters who are enraged at the Pakistani government, with protesters clashing with the security forces and giving them a straight ultimatum to clear the roads. In one such clash, the protesters reportedly threatened the Pakistani security forces saying, “Giving 30 minutes to clear the road!” This shows the increasing discontent among the people of PoK, with the locals defying any sort of crackdown imposed on them.

The protests have also seen a strong show of resistance from women. Videos from PoK show women declaring that they will continue fighting and will not accept the Pakistani Army’s actions. One woman, heard in a viral video, said: “We want to tell the government of Pakistan and army, that this is not the people of pakistan, we are kashmiri, if you kill our men, our children will fight, if you kill our children, our children will fight, then our elders will fight… we will fight bullets with bullets.”

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PoK protesters confront forces as election boycott fuels tensions

The Pakistani security forces have mainly targeted the Awami Action Committee (AAC), which has been leading a campaign to boycott the ongoing elections in the region. The polls began on Monday, while the protests have intensified alongside the boycott campaign.

Violence was reported in Rawalakot’s Dreik Eighth area, where security forces targeted protesters. So far, the security forces have reportedly killed 20 people who were boycotting the elections, making the crackdown one of the deadliest in recent years in PoK.

PoK crackdown defended as minister calls protesters ‘enemies’

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has defended the government’s response to the protests while making another controversial statement. Speaking to a local television channel, Asif said he viewed those taking to the streets against Islamabad in the same way he viewed India.

“I consider the protesters in the same category as India and consider them enemies just like India,” Asif said.

He also rejected the possibility of talks with the protesters and described them as enemies of Pakistan. Asif has previously been known for controversial statements, including remarks made during Operation Sindoor.

PoK shootings draw sharp response from Imran Khan’s sister

Aleema Khanum, the sister of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has also condemned the nighttime shootings in Rawalakot. She expressed deep outrage over what she described as unprovoked violence against civilians.

Aleema questioned the state apparatus and military establishment over the civilian deaths and demanded immediate transparency on who authorised the use of lethal force. She also highlighted the vulnerability of demonstrators, saying the victims were targeted without warning while taking part in non-violent sit-ins on public roads.

With protesters continuing to stand their ground and women openly vowing to resist, the standoff in PoK has put further pressure on Pakistan’s authorities as anger over the crackdown continues to grow.

Also Read:  ‘US No Longer Beacon of Human Rights’: Why France Slammed Washington During UN Security Council Meet?    

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‘Fight Bullets With Bullets’: PoK Protesters’ Defiance Grows As 20 Die In Pakistan Forces’ Firing

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‘Fight Bullets With Bullets’: PoK Protesters’ Defiance Grows As 20 Die In Pakistan Forces’ Firing

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‘Fight Bullets With Bullets’: PoK Protesters’ Defiance Grows As 20 Die In Pakistan Forces’ Firing
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