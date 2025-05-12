Home
Fight! Fight! Fight! Donald Trump Adds His Assassination Attempt Statue In The Oval Office- See Pic Here!

The detailed statue also includes three Secret Service agents who swiftly responded during the incident. Among them is Sean Curran, who is now the Director of the U.S. Secret Service. The depiction shows them attempting to evacuate Trump from the stage in a high-pressure moment of national significance.

Fight! Fight! Fight! Donald Trump Adds His Assassination Attempt Statue In The Oval Office- See Pic Here!

Donald Trump's assassination statue in the Oval Office.


A new statue commemorating the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July 2024 has been placed in the Oval Office.

Capturing a defining moment from the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the artwork now sits prominently on a side table beside the Resolute Desk.

White House Shares Powerful Statue

The White House highlighted the addition on social media with a post reading, “FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! Spotted in the Oval Office.” The sculpture immortalizes the moment Trump, wounded but defiant, raised his fist after being shot in the ear by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

His rallying cry, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” became an iconic phrase broadcast globally.

The detailed statue also includes three Secret Service agents who swiftly responded during the incident. Among them is Sean Curran, who is now the Director of the U.S. Secret Service. The depiction shows them attempting to evacuate Trump from the stage in a high-pressure moment of national significance.

Oval Office Art Update: Obama’s Portrait Moved to Entrance Hall

In a related development, Special Assistant to the President and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields addressed changes in Oval Office artwork.

Former President Barack Obama’s official portrait has been relocated to the Entrance Hall on the State Floor of the White House. It now overlooks the Steinway grand piano once owned by Franklin D. Roosevelt, according to The New York Post.

