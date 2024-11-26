Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From Adiala Jail

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking from Adiala Jail, urged Pakistanis to continue their peaceful protests and stand firm against what he described as a "mafia" controlling the nation. In a defiant message, he condemned the violent actions of security forces and called for unity in the fight for Pakistan's true freedom.

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From Adiala Jail

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, issued a message to the Pakistani nation, commending the resilience of the country’s citizens and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers engaged in peaceful protests. Khan expressed admiration for those fighting for their rights and standing against what he described as a “mafia” that has imposed itself on the nation. He called on Pakistanis to continue their struggle for “genuine freedom.”

Remain steadfast and fight

In his message, Khan urged his supporters to remain steadfast and fight “until the last ball is bowled.” He made it clear that the movement would not back down until their demands were met. “We will not back down until our demands are met!” he stated.

The former Prime Minister condemned the actions of the police and paramilitary Rangers, who, he claimed, were acting under the direction of Mohsin Naqvi. He alleged that security forces used excessive force, including firing teargas shells and even shooting at PTI workers, leading to the deaths and injuries of peaceful, unarmed citizens. Khan asserted that those responsible would have to answer for their actions.

Imran Khan highlights peaceful nature of protests

Despite the violence, Khan highlighted the peaceful nature of the protests, noting that demonstrators even offered help to the police and Rangers when they were in need. “The protesters were not only peaceful, but they even assisted the very police officers and Rangers who were shooting and firing teargas shells at them,” he stated.

Khan also expressed gratitude to overseas Pakistanis, who, according to him, have been instrumental in mobilizing support, contributing funds, and holding protests in various countries. He encouraged social media warriors worldwide to continue amplifying their message, showcasing the ongoing repression in Pakistan.

Imran Khan calls on Pakistanis to head to D-Chowk

Addressing those who have threatened to try him in a military court, Khan remained resolute. “Do what you must; I will not back down from my stance,” he asserted.

Finally, he called on Pakistanis who had not yet joined the protest to head to D-Chowk, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace, unity, and resilience throughout the struggle. Khan concluded by reminding the nation that the movement was about Pakistan’s survival and true freedom. “This is a struggle for Pakistan’s survival and true freedom!” he declared.

Filed under

Adiala Jail imran khan Imran Khan message Pakistan killings Pakistan violence pti PTI Protests
